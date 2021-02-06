The writer Barry Lopez said that as a young man he decided to write about the suffering of people. It was a subject of importance and worthy of his best effort. He used the word “plight.”
It occurs to me that plight has particular resonance in our time. The world has become a dangerous place, beset by plague, war, economic distress, climate change and poverty. We might add to our list of anxieties the burden of helplessness and frustration, the loss of hope. We wonder what, if anything, we can do to improve the human condition.
Most of the dangers we face are beyond our immediate ability to eradicate.
Poverty, however, is well within our sphere of influence. We can help the poor. And we can do so today simply by sharing, by the common good of generosity. It is a matter of human decency.
Within the context of poverty is the plight of hunger. Hunger is an ancient and insidious condition in human history. Moreover, it is in our time informed with irony. We have food in abundance. Why should there be hunger? One-third of the food produced in the United States goes to waste. That there are those in our presence who do not have enough food to sustain minimal well-being is shameful and inexcusable.
Above all, hunger is the plight of children. Children are sacred beings. They come to us full of innocence and the promise of our posterity. They are utterly dependent on our care, on the simple requirement of human nature and responsibility. No child should go hungry. And yet New Mexico ranks 50th in the United States for the well-being of children. The elderly, too, are acutely vulnerable to food deprivation. Due to limited income, great numbers of old people are forced to make difficult decisions, whether to pay for food or medicine, food or housing.
New Mexico is Indian country. The Native American communities of the Navajo, Apache and Pueblo peoples constitute a considerable and important population in our state, but their levels of poverty, hunger, infant mortality, disease and suicide are disproportionately high, and Native Americans have the highest poverty level among all minority groups. The coronavirus pandemic has devastated some Indian communities, and with it has come a commensurate increase in food deprivation.
I think of something I heard from a man years ago. My father was an artist, a watercolorist who painted in the traditional style of the Kiowa tribe, of which he was a member. He came to know other Indian painters, one of whom was the noted Navajo artist, Quincy Tahoma.
When I was a boy, Quincy came a number of times to visit. He and my father would retire to my father’s studio and paint for hours on end. I could hear their talk and laughter, and I wanted to be included. At the end of the day, the three of us would drive into the mountains and build a fire beside a stream. My father cooked steaks and potatoes.
I relished those times. One evening, in the firelight, Quincy said, “You know, I knew hunger as a child. My people were very poor. My old grandparents raised me. Often there was little, if anything, to eat. I wish I could share with them this feast. They would have been thankful beyond the telling.”
We have an opportunity to share our feast. Join me in sharing Saturday, with a concert to fight hunger in New Mexico. Learn more at foodforlove.org.
