A few days ago, my wife Devorah Leah gathered community volunteers and made some 600 jelly doughnuts for the Chanukah on the Plaza celebration next week.

As the rabbi, I was honored with the first bite of the season, and boy was it delicious! A fresh, warm, sufganiyot oozing with jelly.

So as to make my experience more spiritual, I reflected on the message of the doughnut and its connection to the Festival of Lights. Why do we eat potato latkes and jelly doughnuts on Chanukah?

