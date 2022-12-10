A few days ago, my wife Devorah Leah gathered community volunteers and made some 600 jelly doughnuts for the Chanukah on the Plaza celebration next week.
As the rabbi, I was honored with the first bite of the season, and boy was it delicious! A fresh, warm, sufganiyot oozing with jelly.
So as to make my experience more spiritual, I reflected on the message of the doughnut and its connection to the Festival of Lights. Why do we eat potato latkes and jelly doughnuts on Chanukah?
Because of the antisemites.
The miracle of Chanukah happened some 2,200 years ago, in the Holy Land of Israel. The Syrian-Greeks were oppressing the Jewish people, forcing them to give up their religious practices and vandalizing the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. A small band of dedicated Maccabee Jews stood up to the vast powerful army and, after a three-year battle, persevered and pushed out the Syrian-Greek army, reestablishing the Jewish kingdom.
When they came into the Holy Temple, they could only find enough ritually pure olive oil to light the seven-branch menorah candelabra for one day. A miracle happened, and the menorah burned for eight days until they were able to squeeze fresh, pure olive oil.
To commemorate the miracle of the oil, we kindle the menorah every evening for eight days, adding a light every night. Traditionally we use olive oil, but any candle works. We also eat foods made with oil, hence the latkes and doughnuts.
As I was digging into the doughnut, I thought of Kanye West, or Ye, and so many other antisemites who feel the need to continue spewing and encouraging hate against the Jewish people.
To the Jew-haters out there, listen up: When the Greeks tried to snuff out our people and extinguish our lights, we not only persevered and had the lights rekindled, but in fact because of them, we are continuing to light these lights 2,200 years later.
The Egyptians, Persians, Greeks, Romans, inquisitors, Nazis and their collaborators all tried to destroy us. Today they are all but a distant memory.
The more you pressure the Jewish people, the more we shine. Like olives.
Ever tried to crush an olive? If you really squeeze hard, you’ll get oil — oil that can be used to illuminate the world around us. The Greeks of old have long vanished from the world. But the small Jewish nation is still here.
This year, Chanukah begins Dec. 18. We will be kicking off the holiday with the 24th annual Chanukah on the Plaza celebration from 3 to 5 p.m. We will have a concert, fire dancers, latkes, doughnuts, gelt and cider. New this year will be a Chocolate Gelt Drop by the Santa Fe Fire Department.
And we are honored that in a show of solidarity, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Sen. Ben Ray Luján, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández and Mayor Alan Webber all are expected to attend to celebrate and kindle the giant 10-foot red chile menorah.
The way to combat antisemitism is by shining more light. Be sure to kindle your Chanukah lights every evening and encourage others to do so. (Call the Jewish Center for a free Chanukah kit, 505-983-2000). And we can all bring more light into the world by adding more acts of unwarranted kindness in our lives. Put a coin in a charity box every day. Reach out to a family member. Inspire your children to live more purposeful lives.
Please also join us for Chanukah on Ice at the Ice Skating Rink at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 22.
May you have a very happy and bright Chanukah, with lots of joy, light, latkes and sufganiyot!
Rabbi Berel Levertov is the rabbi at the Santa Fe Jewish Center Chabad.