This month, our nation, our world, our communities and all of our allies are celebrating LGBTQIA+ Pride. Locally, it’s coordinated by our city’s LGBTQIA+ civil rights organization, the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance.

In my 58 years on this earth, I have witnessed the AIDS crisis, have been removed from my Navy submarine career after five years of service, discharged for being gay back in 1989. I am a 100% service-connected veteran. My Smithsonian-published poem was displayed in the submarine mock up in the museum’s Cold War section. An Associated Press article was written and Rep. Barney Frank used my example of being gay and honorably serving on submarines to help overturn “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell.” I was gay bashed and then joined my partner at the time in testifying before the House Judiciary Committee to help speed the passage of the James Byrd-Matthew Shepard Hate Crimes Prevention Act.

I’ve lived my life fighting against hate and darkness. But I also am fighting for plenty of things. I’m fighting for equal protection and observance of my community’s civil rights knowing that means I’m fighting for your rights. I am fighting for justice for Americans who are victims of having their civil rights violated no matter the supposed reason or ridiculous excuse. I am fighting for economic justice for the poor and the labor organizations. I am your brother, neighbor and friend.

Timothy “Beach” Beauchamp lives in Santa Fe, where he advocates for a number of causes, including people who lack shelter.

Recommended for you