This month, our nation, our world, our communities and all of our allies are celebrating LGBTQIA+ Pride. Locally, it’s coordinated by our city’s LGBTQIA+ civil rights organization, the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance.
In my 58 years on this earth, I have witnessed the AIDS crisis, have been removed from my Navy submarine career after five years of service, discharged for being gay back in 1989. I am a 100% service-connected veteran. My Smithsonian-published poem was displayed in the submarine mock up in the museum’s Cold War section. An Associated Press article was written and Rep. Barney Frank used my example of being gay and honorably serving on submarines to help overturn “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell.” I was gay bashed and then joined my partner at the time in testifying before the House Judiciary Committee to help speed the passage of the James Byrd-Matthew Shepard Hate Crimes Prevention Act.
I’ve lived my life fighting against hate and darkness. But I also am fighting for plenty of things. I’m fighting for equal protection and observance of my community’s civil rights knowing that means I’m fighting for your rights. I am fighting for justice for Americans who are victims of having their civil rights violated no matter the supposed reason or ridiculous excuse. I am fighting for economic justice for the poor and the labor organizations. I am your brother, neighbor and friend.
I preached the words of Jesus Christ as an unwilling Protestant preacher on a submarine in the North Atlantic during the Cold War, which led me on an incredible spiritual journey and quest for spreading the golden rule. Due to my knocking on that door, after being called, I’m learning to shed my hatred, bitterness and work through my severe mental health challenges to be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ.
This means I’ve brought the light back from the depths of mental illness, violent assaults, homelessness, complex post-traumatic stress disorder and other military-service connected disabilities as a gay cisgender man to become a father and advocate for justice. I am extremely proud of our son, Parker. He is the product of our efforts in crafting and molding a man who evolved into a fantastic airman in the Air Force serving overseas, with his beautiful wife, to protect our democracy. I’m grateful because I know, of all people, it’s a gift.
My Air Force son, like me, meant it when we raised our hands to join the military declaring we would protect and defend our democracy against all enemies foreign and domestic. Maybe I should type DOMESTIC in all caps because, seriously, we know the country has the poison of hate, fear, authoritarianism, criminality, greed and violence in our midst. We know from the message of “never forget” that darkness will fall if we do not face it together and destroy it with nonviolent civil disobedience and the willingness to sacrifice anything for our children, grandchildren and humanity’s future.
It’s not too far of a stretch for those who are capable of extrapolating where we could be heading. It’s a simple matter of observing, then identifying historical patterns and applying early fixes and adjustments to achieve the best results. It does not happen in a vacuum. It’s simple but not easy. It takes all of us in ways both small and large to achieve the “beloved community” the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dreamed of when he brought us his soul’s loving wisdom. He could have chosen not to risk his life. He could have chosen not to get in good trouble. He could have chosen fear, but he didn’t. King chose the harder but more rewarding path. I refuse to go along to get along, either. I will stand up.
The drag queens are our tip of the spear and spark that sets the fire for our civil and human rights leaders and they always have been. The Queer Army exists as an Army of Love proving our diversity will lead the way by getting all of humanity to begin coming together. For our species to survive, we can not destroy diversity but rather promote and protect it. Throughout our history, our species has survived due to diversity, not in spite of it. It is a God-given benefit versus a liability.
We have all kinds of beautiful Americans in our queer community here in Santa Fe. I’m talking beauty where it counts. In our very souls. We have an eternal light and vast beauty that no darkness can ever extinguish. This little rainbow light of mine? I’m gonna let it shine! That is really what our rainbow flag and colors represent. It’s light proving its own spectrum diversity and the love it rides upon. It’s all of us.
Happy Pride, Santa Fe!
Timothy “Beach” Beauchamp lives in Santa Fe, where he advocates for a number of causes, including people who lack shelter.