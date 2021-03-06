To our governor: On behalf of the New Mexico Music Educators Association, thank you for your diligent leadership during this unprecedented time.
Our organization represents over 500 music educators and over 50,000 students in the state of New Mexico. We are deeply concerned about the inequities of students being allowed to participate in contact sports and other high-risk activities but not being permitted to sing or play wind instruments when there is extensive scientific data to support being able to do so with minimal risk.
Also confusing is the report that venues may offer live music at their establishments, but students in school may not rehearse in person even when applying extreme mitigation techniques. Additionally, the current New Mexico guidelines allow singing in houses of worship. Why can’t the same be done for schools where the average age of attendance is younger?
During news conferences, you have stated repeatedly in your news conferences that your administration is making decisions regarding reinstatement of activities based on science; however, it appears science is being ignored when it comes to making decisions regarding music education.
The association is not taking a stand on the issue of reopening schools, as this needs to be a decision of the local school board; however, if a district chooses to return to school, we feel it is inequitable not to allow the playing of wind instruments and singing in the classroom.
We urgently plead that the current science be considered and the current Public Education Department guidelines prohibiting in-person playing of wind instruments and singing at all instructional levels (K-12) be amended.
An international coalition of arts organizations sponsored the Performing Arts Aerosol Study (www.nfhs.org) to specifically examine aerosols that are generated while singing, playing wind instruments, speaking, acting and dancing. The study concluded that if music participants apply specific mitigation strategies such as masking, bell covers, 6-foot social distancing, reduced rehearsal time and increased ventilation, aerosol emission can be reduced between 60 percent and 90 percent.
Understanding that aerosols are the main vehicle for transmitting COVID-19, we are confident the data from this study can shed clarity on the safety of singing and playing of wind instruments. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refers to this study and these mitigation strategies in a newly released K-12 Schools Mitigation Tool Kit (page 34).
Many school districts nationwide have applied the study’s recommended mitigation measures (e.g., social distancing/spacing, wearing masks, specialized bell covers for instruments, limiting the amount of rehearsal time) with great success. Successful programs such as the Lincoln Public Schools in Nebraska and many within New Mexico, including the Albuquerque Youth Symphony, San Juan Youth Symphony and New Mexico State University bands, have held in-person rehearsals with no reported infections.
Our association has attempted to navigate the proper channels of communication and has offered to work alongside the state, but our efforts have been dismissed. From our communication, our understanding is that a basis for the restriction on in-person singing and playing of wind instruments is based upon a news article that referenced a choir rehearsal that took place in Washington at the very beginning of the pandemic last March.
This rehearsal where many people were presumed to be infected — which involved 61 members not wearing masks, average age 69 years, spaced 6 to 10 inches apart, rehearsing for over an hour and sharing snacks — is in no way representative of the current suggested mitigation techniques or what we endorse.
Music education plays an important role in these tumultuous times by not only delivering relevant and vibrant curriculum, but also speaking to the social and emotional well-being of our students. Additionally, arts education, a vital component of a well-rounded education, is a co-curricular activity with standards and benchmarks and is being severely compromised by the current restrictions. With the current guidelines in place, students’ ability to fully participate is being hindered, and teachers’ instruction is hampered. While our educators have been creative in their instruction, there is simply no substitute for the act of making music together in person.
Our community stands ready to offer any assistance we can, including facilitating a meeting with the co-chair of the arts aerosol study.
