Somebody call a timeout! Community tensions are high; well-intentioned officials are at loggerheads; and friends and neighbors are engaging and taking sides in a dubious high-stakes political poker game over a double-barreled movida involving annexation and protectionism.

It is time to stop the carnage. Throw some Agua Fría on this issue before it creates a community chasm. For god’s sake, put the long knives, lawyers, developers, pols and residents of the village of Agua Fría into a timeout. Will an adult please step forward?

For several reasons, I attended the seven-hour Santa Fe County Commission meeting on the issue of Area 1B annexation in early May. In one corner proponents, many residents of the village and some commissioners. In the other corner, opponents, the city of Santa Fe and a developer and owner of a large parcel of land in Area 1B. The question to be decided is whether the land would be absorbed into the village or become part of the city of Santa Fe.

Daniel Weaks is a native New Mexican with advanced degrees in political science and economics, and has 45 years experience as a state and local government official and lobbyist for Bernalillo County and other public and private entities.

