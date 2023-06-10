Somebody call a timeout! Community tensions are high; well-intentioned officials are at loggerheads; and friends and neighbors are engaging and taking sides in a dubious high-stakes political poker game over a double-barreled movida involving annexation and protectionism.
It is time to stop the carnage. Throw some Agua Fría on this issue before it creates a community chasm. For god’s sake, put the long knives, lawyers, developers, pols and residents of the village of Agua Fría into a timeout. Will an adult please step forward?
For several reasons, I attended the seven-hour Santa Fe County Commission meeting on the issue of Area 1B annexation in early May. In one corner proponents, many residents of the village and some commissioners. In the other corner, opponents, the city of Santa Fe and a developer and owner of a large parcel of land in Area 1B. The question to be decided is whether the land would be absorbed into the village or become part of the city of Santa Fe.
The hearing was raucous. Nobody got punched and nobody died. Viva democracy! Entertaining, but not productive in terms of resolution. Basta y basta!
This issue is not new; it’s a sequel to a decades-old dilemma, an ongoing concern and a strange twist on local government powers under special legislation and statute (likely unconstitutional).
Nonetheless, that’s a topic for a different time. Santa Fe and indeed the entire state and nation need to address this concern. How do we as a people and governments provide the most basic of needs (shelter, Maslow notwithstanding), to those in need because they are excluded from housing and homeownership due to exclusionary economic conditions and the vagaries of the housing market? Further, how are the concerns of residents of a particular area taken into consideration?
So. Timeout on this issue!
Perhaps the best option would be to “carve in” the want-ins and “carve out” the want-outs under the proposed ordinance, then move forward. The past is prologue, that has happened before. Adopt that solution again and avoid costly and divisive legal actions. Then, focus on inclusion, diversity and the affordable housing issue.
Make Santa Fe a place it once was, where public employees and middle-income families making decent — but maybe not six-figure incomes — and lower-income families can afford to live. Develop housing policies that help middle- and lower-income families afford a decent home, build equity and raise families. All our lives are enriched by diversity, inclusion and economic opportunity.
I told a friend after the last commission hearing that this is a case study in the making, a microcosm of democratic decision-making that will determine whether Santa Fe is perceived as a progressive, fair and truly “City/County Different” — or not.
Let us hope that whatever negotiations are taking place to mitigate this issue are successful so we can focus efforts and resources on bigger and more critical issues that will lead to systemic economic, political and social change. I’ll close with a dicho: ”Cuando estas siempre en guerra nunca tienes paz. Nadie gana.” Yes, in a continual war, no one wins.
Daniel Weaks is a native New Mexican with advanced degrees in political science and economics, and has 45 years experience as a state and local government official and lobbyist for Bernalillo County and other public and private entities.