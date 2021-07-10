The Santa Fe New Mexican is supporting the building of a cell tower (“Cellphone tower is necessity of life,” Our View, June 28), perhaps disguised in some way, in the village of Cerrillos to provide AT&T cell service to that area. Most, if not all, residents of Cerrillos favor attaining cell service in the village, and many spoke in favor of such a tower at the public meeting held there June 15. However, several points are being lost in this discussion.
First, most public comments, and the editorial, seem to be predicated on the assumption that Diamond Communications is proposing to build this tower to provide service to the residents of Cerrillos. Emphatically, the purpose for building this tower is NOT to provide cell service to the village of Cerrillos. Its purpose is to provide additional coverage for AT&T’s overall network and to expand its FirstNet service — a service not currently used in Santa Fe County.
While neighbors in Cerrillos could benefit from this tower (assuming they become AT&T customers or other carriers rent space on the tower), marketing it as providing service to Cerrillos is a tactic intended to blunt opposition. Diamond/AT&T would be attempting to build a tower in or near this location even if nobody lived in Cerrillos because AT&T seeks to broaden its coverage.
As Diamond Communications Vice President Thomas Waniewski made explicitly clear at the public meeting, Diamond Communications is in the business of building cell towers — either as a contractor for a major carrier like AT&T or on their own. Diamond’s business model involves building suitable towers in locations where they can maximize renting space on them to as many carriers as possible. In this case, to support that business model, Diamond Communications will be asking for a variance to build a tower more than twice as tall as local regulations allow (a height limit of 24 feet is the code in Cerrillos) so Diamond can provide space on that tower to rent to other carriers.
Second, if providing cell service to the village of Cerrillos were truly the goal, there has been no information presented to suggest that Diamond Communications could not build a 24-foot tower in keeping with local regulations and visible from virtually any point in the village that would provide such service. Such an approach would require no variance and could be done in keeping with the historic nature of the community. At the public meeting, an important opportunity, Waniewski did not provide any information showing why a 24-foot-tall tower would not provide cell service to the village of Cerrillos.
Lastly, just to be clear, Diamond is not only planning to seek a variance to build a tower taller than local residents have approved, but the company also is asking for permission to build this tower in a federally registered historic site of regional significance. Building this tower, even if disguised as a water tank (a “water tank” adjacent to Cerrillos Hills State Park, ironically notable for being a New Mexico park without a lake, river or other water resource), would impact views from that park and the Turquoise Trail National Scenic Byway, and would detract from views of the culturally significant Cerrillos Hills.
I favor the village of Cerrillos obtaining cell service — but not as a byproduct of corporate business models that view our neighborhoods as underutilized acreage from which to make a profit. Truly “listening to the community” should lead to a solution in keeping with local building codes and the unique nature of that place.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.