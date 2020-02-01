In his My View (“What is a good education?” Jan. 26), Stephan Helgesen has gone “back to the future,” defining good education in terms that are reminiscent of the 1950s.
Children who come to school from low-income families with a language other than English spoken in their home, for example, need support and services that, perhaps, he did not need when he went to school. Providing those services is not “pandering to a social agenda;” it is trying to deal with the reality that walks through the school doors every morning.
Also, having one trained teacher for every 20 students with appropriate resources, not the 40-plus students described in The New Mexican‘s excellent article (“Teaching vacancies pressure students, staff,” Jan. 26), is not throwing money away or “kowtowing to teachers’ unions.”
Pursuing the European approach to quality, tracking students into either a collegiate or a vocational route, will deepen the income and racial discrimination that is still part of our societal reality. American schools and colleges are part of an intentional design to level the opportunity playing field for all Americans. That’s why, even as some students receive support services, others can take college-level courses while still in high school.
Perhaps the weakness in his argument is best described when he writes, “If your son or daughter wants to go to college, fine. You pay for it.” Tell that to America’s service members, veterans and spouses served by the GI Bill or the millions of Americans who have graduated precisely because of the availability of Pell grants and other financial aid.
Much commentary on American schools, including Helgesen’s, I’ll bet, is autobiographical. Many people tend to equate their successful experience with quality, because it worked for them. But American schools and colleges are grappling with the hard realities that “who” we are and “what” we need have changed dramatically and will continue to do so.
In the early 1940s, for example, approximately 5 percent of the U.S. population had a postsecondary degree. And most of them were white, male and well-to-do. Today, that 5 percent has grown to more than 40 percent with enormous gains in gender and ethnic diversity. And projections suggest that those trends will continue unabated. Also, the vast majority of new jobs will require skills that lie above the high school level and, in many cases, have not even been identified yet. So, learning at the postsecondary level, wherever and however it is gained, is more essential than ever.
Finally, the author’s view of “good education” ignores the fact that life realities such as food insecurity, poor housing, low income and resulting life insecurities, not academic performance, are the primary reasons why people drop out of college. That’s right. Most people who drop out of college without a certificate or a degree, do so for nonacademic reasons. Talent, intelligence, and capacity are not the issues.
New Mexico has a long way to go to achieve the educational levels and life opportunities to which we aspire. But we won’t get there by rolling back the promises of the Morrill Act and land-grant universities, the GI Bill and community colleges or by confusing life circumstances with human capacity. Our path is onward and upward.
