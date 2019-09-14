Recently, 70 mayors from across the nation sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposed food stamp rule, saying it puts kids at risk. We applaud our mayor, Alan Webber, for being a signatory.
The mayors were reacting to a proposed rule for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps). This rule tightens the current asset test for SNAP — which allows recipients to have some savings — and limits states’ flexibility in setting the income eligibility cutoff. The Trump administration believes that having any savings or other assets should make families ineligible for SNAP.
The mayors’ well-reasoned and well-researched letter strongly opposes the Trump approach. It describes two distinct but interrelated ill effects of this rule — on their constituents and on local and regional economies. With respect to their constituents, the letter notes that “this far-reaching executive action will escalate food insecurity and hunger for an estimated 3.1 million individuals – including children, seniors, and people with disabilities … nationwide.” And the damage does not stop there; the rule would bring even more harm to children in families that lose SNAP benefits: These poor children would also lose access to free lunches and breakfasts at school. The mayors, citing well-known research, note that “regular access to healthy and affordable meals is one of the strongest predictors of improved school performance, better health, and sound childhood development.”
Their letter goes on to address the harm to local and regional economies that would come from reducing SNAP benefits. They note that the economic benefits are even greater than the amount of the direct assistance, citing research showing that every $5 in SNAP benefits generates $9 in economic activity.
While the proposed rule is complicated, its basic purpose is not. SNAP, like other assistance programs, has an income cutoff — families earning above the cutoff cannot receive these benefits. But some low-income families live in areas with high housing costs or may have high child care costs, one or both of which could consume a sizable share of a working family’s income and make it difficult for the family to afford food. (Child care lets adult family members work, so allowing for its costs makes good policy sense.)
To accommodate circumstances like these, federal law includes a provision — called “broad-based categorical eligibility” — that lets states slightly raise the SNAP income cutoffs and adopt a somewhat less restrictive asset test so that families, seniors and people with disabilities can have modest savings without losing SNAP. This flexibility is important for families but does not greatly increase program costs; USDA data shows that in 2017, only about 0.2 percent of SNAP benefits went to households with monthly disposable incomes above the poverty line.
Furthermore, states still must exercise strict oversight of these benefits. To receive SNAP benefits, every household must apply, be interviewed and document that its monthly income minus essential expenses leaves too little disposable income to afford a basic, adequate diet.
This rule is not yet in effect, so there is still time to oppose it. A comment period is open until Sept. 23, after which time the USDA will review comments and finalize the rule. Comments so far are overwhelmingly opposed. We, the authors of this opinion piece, have submitted our opposing comments and urge you to do the same (through the Food Research and Action Center website, www.FRAC.org).
We hope you, like our mayor and his colleagues in their letter, will “reject any proposal to restrict [SNAP] eligibility to vulnerable adults, children, seniors, and people with disabilities in our cities.” Increasing hunger among poor people in our country is not a solution to any problem we face.
Sherry Hooper is the executive director of The Food Depot, Northern New Mexico’s Food Bank. Scott Bunton is a member of The Food Depot’s board of directors and chairs its Advocacy Committee. Gerry Fairbrother, Ph.D., contributed to this piece.