I want to thank my fellow citizens for the thoughtful public commentary generated by the recent New Mexican article on the possibility of serving alcohol at Zozobra (“Alcohol sales at Zozobra?” Feb. 19). It is gratifying to know that people are as passionate about our old grouch as Kiwanis is.
One of the promises I made when I took over the awesome responsibility as Zozobra chairman was to always consider all options when faced with challenges, and to look at those challenges with facts and data. This requires that we look at hard, sometimes controversial issues with every possible solution on the table.
I’ve heard some criticism that possibly providing alcohol is about money. Nothing could be further from the truth. It is about retaining the family-friendly event we have fought so hard to bring back.
While analyzing last year’s trash as a part of our sustainability initiatives, we discovered an increase in alcohol paraphernalia. Although the use of prohibited alcohol has not yet risen to the level of a problem, I simply cannot wait for a problem to create itself when we have an opportunity to prevent it. We do see the dangers of “pre-gaming,” the ingestion of larger quantities of more potent alcohol to keep a “buzz” throughout an event.
As I have done for any major issue with Zozobra, first, we research the problem. So we’re kicking off a yearlong study. The first step in this process is to work with our security, law enforcement and alcohol prevention specialists to see how we can curb the use of prohibited alcohol this year. If those recommendations work and we see a decrease in the amount of alcohol paraphernalia, we will work hard to refine those tactics to ensure an alcohol-free event.
If, after consulting with experts in the use of alcohol as well as with safety officials, we are unable to curb the increase in alcohol, we will then look to a proposal for selling beer and wine at the event. Studies show that when people have access to beer and wine at events with large crowds, they are less likely to ”pre-game” on larger amounts of more potent alcohol.
There are many safeguards to ensure that a decision will be made wisely. First, I must be convinced that a ”beer garden” will serve to meet our objective of keeping Zozobra a family-friendly event. If that is met, then I must convince the board of directors of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, and after that, our local elected officials must also be convinced (after hearing from our public safety folks) before serving alcohol at Zozobra would become a reality.
What I ask of my fellow citizens is an opportunity to listen and learn from each other rather than having a visceral response that serves no one. The abuse of intoxicating substances in our society is real, and we will not avoid the problems stemming from it by burying our heads in the sand.
