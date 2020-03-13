The El Paso-Ciudad Juárez region, the world’s largest binational, multicultural metroplex, has long been a testing ground for anti-immigrant, xenophobic policies. Most recently, instead of providing safety to those seeking asylum, we are creating danger, with tragic results.
U.S. law allows all non-citizens who have fled persecution in their home country and are in the United States, or at the border, to apply for protection. However, the so-called Migrant Protection Protocols, more accurately called "Remain in Mexico,” have effectively destroyed a person's right to claim asylum.
Since implementation, more than 60,000 asylum-seekers have been forced to wait in dangerous border cities in Mexico until their court dates. At least 636 cases of kidnapping, rape, torture, assault and other violence against families forced to face danger as a direct result of the Migrant Protection Protocols have been reported.
The true numbers are likely higher, but we have no way of keeping track of our migrant families once they are removed from our line of sight. This includes ensuring their legal rights to seek asylum are given due process.
Unfortunately, only 1 percent of individuals who are stuck in Mexico under Migrant Protection Protocols are able to retain legal representation. There are not enough attorneys available locally to represent those in need, and legal services for migrants are further hindered by the obstacles associated with crossing our international boundary.
That's why Puentes Libres (Free Bridges) was launched in 2020, at the recommendation of the Senate District 29 Immigration Advisory Committee. The program creates a virtual bridge to connect migrants in Ciudad Juárez to legal representatives in the United States via teleconference.
El Paso is ground zero, with asylum-seekers who cross elsewhere along the border sent here in huge numbers before they are forced into Ciudad Juárez. As of December 2019, the El Paso Immigration Court held the most Migrant Protection Protocols cases, with nearly 18,000 cases to be heard in only four MPP dockets. Asylum- seekers waiting for hearings in El Paso are scattered along the border, from Ciudad Juárez to Nogales, Mexico, making it almost impossible for people to access counsel, much less appear in court.
Historically, in the face of draconian federal policies, the El Paso-Ciudad Juárez border community has welcomed migrants with compassion, providing food, transportation, medical care and a warm bed for families to rest after their unimaginable, monthslong pursuit of a safer life in the United States.
I am calling on volunteer attorneys from across the country to join me in providing pro bono representation for asylum-seekers who are stuck in the MPP. As this administration promotes policies that endanger refugees, this border community continues to respond with compassion, commitment and, now, innovation, driven by an unbreakable bond that transcends barriers.
Attorneys who are willing to offer pro bono services must be fully bilingual in Spanish and English, be available for teleconferencing appointments, and travel to and appear at a final hearing in El Paso, Texas, as required. A training will be provided for volunteer attorneys in this program through Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center. Additionally, attorneys will enter their appearance under mentorship from a Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center attorney based in El Paso, Texas.
I am proud to now partner with the Hispanic Federation, Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, Diocesan and Migrant Refugee Services of El Paso, Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, and federal, and local immigration agencies in Ciudad Juárez to make this pilot program for remote legal services possible.
Attorneys interested in volunteering time and expertise can learn more and apply at las-americas.org/remote-pro-bono-work.
State Sen. José Rodríguez represents Texas Senate District 29, which includes the counties of El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson, Jeff Davis, and Presidio. He represents both urban and rural constituencies, and more than 350 miles of the Texas-Mexico border. He also serves on the Senate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention & Community Safety, which was formed on Sept. 4, 2019, after the mass shootings in El Paso and Midland/Odessa.
