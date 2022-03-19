In all of the early neighborhood notification meetings I have attended about the proposed South Meadows development, supporters of the open space never have expressed opposition to developing additional housing or denied the need for affordable housing.
The theme I have heard from open space supporters is simply to request that Homewise secure a different development site. On my commute every morning, I come across available lots for sale that could alleviate all of the opposition to this development. There are lots available on Airport Road, Rufina Street, West Alameda Street and one on the corner of Lopez Lane.
For some reason, Homewise has been hyperfocused on this lot and its officials are not open to hearing the concrete concerns of the citizens of this area. It claims it has surveyed local residents asking them if they wanted to see a “park” in this area. Most residents said yes, assuming the survey was asking if they wanted the 22.2 acres of open space preserved as a park. To me, this seems a manipulation.
Homewise officials say they are committed to the community and yet I do not believe they are listening to the voices of the neighbors in this area where we already are underserved in parks and open spaces.
In 2001 this open space was reported to be preserved as open space as a commitment to the citizens. Somehow the city/county government dropped the ball. If this open space is developed, I believe it sets a precedent that all open space can be at risk for development, which would destroy the natural ecosystem that exists there. This ecosystem consists of native plants and animals.
Nearby neighbors, some who can’t commute to trails, utilize this open space to improve their quality of life — which we all know has suffered because of COVID-19. This open space could be used as an outdoor learning opportunity for children in their educational programs.
What’s more, developing this area would increase risk to current commuters. I can barely leave my neighborhood at high-volume travel times, and we are anticipating the opening of the apartment complex next to El Camino Real Academy. A housing development would increase the problem.
Instead, save the open space. And Homewise developers, find a vacant lot that is not cherished for your project.
Beautifully written Krista. This speaks for many of the S. Meadows Open space supporters including the many who do not live in the immediate neighborhoods. Supporters of development on Open Space Parkland not in their neighborhood are the real NIMBY’s… best support development else where so it doesn’t get built near them or on the community parkland they use. Undermining citizens participation in their neighborhoods development by name calling in called for and should not be tolerated by city officials.
This is such a tragic situation, a massive betrayal of public trust and because it’s two needed resources no one wins when it’s all said and done. The city’s planning process is now having its integrity challenged and city officials are put in a difficult situation to “choose between two resources” all I can do is echo your statements in that open space parkland is irreplaceable once developed and this development will just be another high density development forever in just 10 short years after the affordable housing project limit has expired. There are still many available lots zoned for this type of development. The HomeWise project is really beautiful but it is not right for this property because there will never be available Open Space in this area again.it threatened a public educational resource which the County management plan heavily forces on. This wasn’t just promised to the residents it was promised to the 5 public schools in walking distance. What a loss it will be for literally thousands of residents for generations.
Thank you! Yes what strikes me about what you said is the potential loss that this could cause if voted for. It’s so sad that we got to this place. Such a betrayal to the citizens. Yes and I hadn’t thought that the folks quick to call us NIMBYs may be that themselves as they support development on the open space that means the less likelihood affordable housing or any development goes up near their residence.
Both Mark and Robert did you know that this district has the most affordable housing? Does your district?
In summary, we love affordable housing, just not in our neighborhood.
There’s a term for that. What is it?
Yes Robert it would be easy to name call instead of consider the needs of the Southside and this community. Can I ask if you have driven in this area? Do you live in this area? Do you have walkable access to open space and parks where you reside? Once you answer those questions, I will consider your thoughts but until then…your voice doesn’t carry much volume
Mr. Novak, please answer Ms. Brening's questions.
Ms. Brening, you are absolutely correct in your assessment of the people wanting to call us names for wanting to keep what little Open Space we do have in this area. The other fields will be developed soon enough...we need to keep this South Meadows Open Space Open.
Thanks Janette. People seem to make quick assumptions without knowing all the info
Yep, article summary: Not in my back yard.
Mark Specter, see above comments. Look at all the facts before you summarize.
Mark here is a list of all the developments in this area that have gone unopposed by this community: The developments and their zoning are: Calle Marie Luisa R3; Calle PoAiPe R7; Camino Griego R6; Jaxson Subdivision R7; Cielo Azul R5 (not yet started for development, but approved); the Gerhart Apartments by Camino Rael School R21. The information comes from the City's GIS Zoning Map if you need the reference. Maybe you can read a little more on facts Mark before name calling
Robert Novak, look at the area. Look at the developments that have already been built and are in the process of being built. We are not the people in the term you are looking for...we are simply people that want to preserve what little Open Space...paid for with our tax dollars...that we have in this area.
Exactly Janette!
