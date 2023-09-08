Santa Fe has lost another monument, and reporter Daniel J. Chacón's article is surely correct ("At a 'tipping point,'" Sept. 8) that tensions in The City Different have reached “a tipping point.”
Our divisions over how to interpret the past and respect the traditions associated with it have become so profound that it’s tempting to conclude that the only way to achieve at least some degree of social and political harmony is by erecting a memorial to Gertrude Stein and savoring one of her most trenchant witticisms. “Let me recite what history teaches: History teaches.”
But I suspect that what most of us want is an approach that a) fully acknowledges the conflicts that have been laid bare in recent years, and b) offers a perspective that will still permit us to proceed with civility, respect and a shared sense of patriotism.
With that in mind, I suggest we pause for a moment and reflect on our nation’s iconic Liberty Bell.
A few decades ago, when the officials who oversee Independence Hall in Philadelphia were contemplating some modifications in the way they exhibited this famous symbol, it became clear that the inspiring narrative that had long been used to depict it was in need of significant modifications.
By that point scholars who’d been scrutinizing the setting in which the bell resided were compelled to acknowledge what should long have been obvious: that this storied location was a building that had been largely maintained by slaves, many of whom were owned by Thomas Jefferson, the Founding Father who had proclaimed that “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among them are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
So far as I know, it has never occurred to anyone to destroy or deface the Liberty Bell. But after years of vigorous debate between those at the site who wanted to continue ignoring the embarrassing contradiction it disclosed between our nation’s lofty ideals and its sordid imperfections and those who insisted on acknowledging inconvenient truths that could no longer be brushed aside, the National Park Service (guided by Chief Historian Dwight Pitcaithley, who grew up in Carlsbad and now resides in Las Cruces) insisted on a warts-and-all approach that has now been extended to similar narratives in all of the sites the park service oversees.
That, I think, is the philosophy that should guide us in our orientation to the artifacts and memorials that make Santa Fe such a rich and complex repository of our nation’s often inspiring but sometimes disappointing history.
So when we find ourselves offended by something that ain’t what it ought to be, let’s remember the Liberty Bell, a precious relic that turns out in the end to be all it’s cracked up to be, a deeply flawed emblem of a society that still has a long way to go before it achieves “a more perfect Union.”
John Andrews is a humanities scholar (see www.shakesguild.org) who has resided in Santa Fe since 2007.