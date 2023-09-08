Santa Fe has lost another monument, and reporter Daniel J. Chacón's article is surely correct ("At a 'tipping point,'" Sept. 8) that tensions in The City Different have reached “a tipping point.”

Our divisions over how to interpret the past and respect the traditions associated with it have become so profound that it’s tempting to conclude that the only way to achieve at least some degree of social and political harmony is by erecting a memorial to Gertrude Stein and savoring one of her most trenchant witticisms. “Let me recite what history teaches: History teaches.”

But I suspect that what most of us want is an approach that a) fully acknowledges the conflicts that have been laid bare in recent years, and b) offers a perspective that will still permit us to proceed with civility, respect and a shared sense of patriotism.

John Andrews is a humanities scholar (see www.shakesguild.org) who has resided in Santa Fe since 2007.

