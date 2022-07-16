I am an old man who visits a medical specialty pod at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center once a month. Let’s say for an oil change. But this time, I was to also have a test to determine if I needed to continue such regular oil changes. Call it a test of my oil pump. Not my heart, yet to be determined if I have one.

As described by my doctor prior to the test, all my body’s orifices would be utilized during this test. Various plugs and electrodes would be applied. I was not amused by the prospect and remained humorless as I sat in the waiting room with other masked victims on the day of the test.

When my name was called, the nurse’s assistant — I’ll call her Nina — used my legal name. I do not like my legal name; I thought I had made that clear to all Christus entities. I like the name I have been called for as long as my name has been called, and I am 84 years old; but Nina called me by my legal name. Of course she did, and I mumbled about it as I walked toward the door that allowed entry to the test site.

Nina was holding the door open for me. “Go ahead,” I said. “The door is heavy,” Nina said. “I’m not dead … yet,” I growled. Nina hurried ahead, most likely in response to my alternately growling and barking as I walked down the hall.

We entered the test room. In the corner was a huge chair with a minuscule seat and a back extending toward the ceiling to a height of approximately 5 menacing feet. There were metal footrests, and between those footrests was a bucket on the floor.

“I thought the Marquis de Sade was dead,” I said. Nina did not respond.

“I have to check your vitals,” she said. “I don’t have any vitals,” I said.

“Well … ,” she said, and then quietly said something in a language I did not recognize.

She performed the tests. “Your blood pressure is too high,” Nina said. “I know; I know. I think I’m dying.” Nina looked concerned. “No, it’s iatrogenic. White-coat syndrome. Happens all the time. Don’t worry. Better at home.”

Now seated in a less-threatening chair, at some distance from Death Monster Chair and somewhat more relaxed, or at least my version of it, I said, “Nina, where are you from?” A moment. “Ukraine,” she said and then repeated, quietly, “Ukraine.” “Oh,” I said.

I got it immediately. I must give myself credit; I got it. Residual mental acuity. I shook my head in disbelief at my recurring old-man rudeness, and then my hands moved into the namaste position. Which I find appropriate in moments of both epiphany and shame, the affected folks still in the room. I use it frequently. Even if I have never approached a yoga class, never walked on that side of the street, as I understand the Sanskrit, “namaste” means, “I bow to you.” And I did, I do, to Nina. And I then apologized. “I’m sorry for being an irritable old man,” I said.

Nina reached out and held my hand. I patted hers. I’ll be back next month to discuss the test results provided by Monster Chair and the dear nurse who later administered the test, but I have some results already. I have learned. I’m an impatient, privileged citizen of the United States, isolated, protected, safe, healthy for an old man, and living in relative luxury. Namaste, Nina. Namaste, Ukraine.

Britt Leach is a grateful resident of Santa Fe, Eldorado, and has lived here for five years. Prior to the blessedness of New Mexico, he lived in Los Angeles for 50 years, a participant in showbiz and sad to see his early L.A. go to hell.

