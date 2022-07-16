I am an old man who visits a medical specialty pod at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center once a month. Let’s say for an oil change. But this time, I was to also have a test to determine if I needed to continue such regular oil changes. Call it a test of my oil pump. Not my heart, yet to be determined if I have one.
As described by my doctor prior to the test, all my body’s orifices would be utilized during this test. Various plugs and electrodes would be applied. I was not amused by the prospect and remained humorless as I sat in the waiting room with other masked victims on the day of the test.
When my name was called, the nurse’s assistant — I’ll call her Nina — used my legal name. I do not like my legal name; I thought I had made that clear to all Christus entities. I like the name I have been called for as long as my name has been called, and I am 84 years old; but Nina called me by my legal name. Of course she did, and I mumbled about it as I walked toward the door that allowed entry to the test site.
Nina was holding the door open for me. “Go ahead,” I said. “The door is heavy,” Nina said. “I’m not dead … yet,” I growled. Nina hurried ahead, most likely in response to my alternately growling and barking as I walked down the hall.
We entered the test room. In the corner was a huge chair with a minuscule seat and a back extending toward the ceiling to a height of approximately 5 menacing feet. There were metal footrests, and between those footrests was a bucket on the floor.
“I thought the Marquis de Sade was dead,” I said. Nina did not respond.
“I have to check your vitals,” she said. “I don’t have any vitals,” I said.
“Well … ,” she said, and then quietly said something in a language I did not recognize.
She performed the tests. “Your blood pressure is too high,” Nina said. “I know; I know. I think I’m dying.” Nina looked concerned. “No, it’s iatrogenic. White-coat syndrome. Happens all the time. Don’t worry. Better at home.”
Now seated in a less-threatening chair, at some distance from Death Monster Chair and somewhat more relaxed, or at least my version of it, I said, “Nina, where are you from?” A moment. “Ukraine,” she said and then repeated, quietly, “Ukraine.” “Oh,” I said.
I got it immediately. I must give myself credit; I got it. Residual mental acuity. I shook my head in disbelief at my recurring old-man rudeness, and then my hands moved into the namaste position. Which I find appropriate in moments of both epiphany and shame, the affected folks still in the room. I use it frequently. Even if I have never approached a yoga class, never walked on that side of the street, as I understand the Sanskrit, “namaste” means, “I bow to you.” And I did, I do, to Nina. And I then apologized. “I’m sorry for being an irritable old man,” I said.
Nina reached out and held my hand. I patted hers. I’ll be back next month to discuss the test results provided by Monster Chair and the dear nurse who later administered the test, but I have some results already. I have learned. I’m an impatient, privileged citizen of the United States, isolated, protected, safe, healthy for an old man, and living in relative luxury. Namaste, Nina. Namaste, Ukraine.