On Dec. 16, I checked out three books from the Santa Fe Public Library, the 50th, 51st and 52nd books I read last year. Reading one book a week in 2022 was a New Year’s Resolution inspired by Waco Tribune-Herald arts and entertainment columnist Carl Hoover’s column, “52 weeks, 54 books.”
The last three books I read were representative of the variety of my reading list: Kostya Kennedy’s True — The Four Seasons of Jackie Robinson, a new biography revealing little-known details of the complex man who broke baseball’s color barrier and became a civil rights hero; Caleb Gayle’s We Refuse to Forget — A True Story of Black Creeks, American Identity, and Power, the story of the Creek Nation that in the 1800s both owned slaves and accepted Black people as full citizens; and David Marchick’s The Peaceful Transfer of Power — An Oral History of America’s Presidential Transitions, which seemed an appropriate way to end a year dominated by the work of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that threatened the peaceful transfer of power.
Favorite author? I’ve been a fan of National Book Award-winner Timothy Egan since reading The Worst Hard Time, Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher and The Big Burn. So I read his account of the West in Lasso the Wind. (“They have tried to tame it, shave it, fence it, cut it, dam it, drain it, nuke it, poison it, pave it, and subdivide it,” writes Egan; still, “this region’s hold on the American character has never seemed stronger.”) And I read his latest book, A Pilgrimage to Eternity, a personal account of his journey along the Via Francigena from Canterbury to Rome.
I also read books to better establish my New Mexico bona fides. John Nichols’ The Milagro Beanfield War is a thinly fictionalized tale about the conflict between Hispanic subsistence farmers and the encroachment by Anglo American development in my adopted Northern New Mexico, later a movie directed by Robert Redford. Another was critically acclaimed Chicano author Rudolfo Anaya’s Bless Me, Ultima, the semiautobiographical story of a young boy and the curandera — a folk healer — who helps him decide his destiny. Also in this category was Carla Trujillo’s Faith and Fat Chances, which takes place in a fictional barrio in Santa Fe where a hilarious cast of locals (including another curandera) fights to prevent a former Santa Fean, now living in California, from leveling the barrio and replacing it with an upscale winery.
As a fan of National Public Radio, I enjoyed reading Susan, Linda, Nina and Cokie — The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR. It was a group biography of four women who wouldn’t be relegated to secretarial positions, ultimately covering some of the biggest stories of the 20th century and in the process making NPR the great network it is today. Other biographies I read included Michelle Obama’s Becoming, Mitch Landrieu’s In the Shadow of Statues — A White Southerner Confronts History, and David Nasaw’s The Chief — The Life of William Randolph Hearst. (After reading The Chief, I toured the Hearst Castle in San Simeon on a road trip to California.)
Almost all of the books I read in 2022 were borrowed from the Santa Fe Public Library, a great library where I can order books online, which is good, since it’s not as easy to retrieve books from the bottom shelf and get back up these days. And while I do most of my reading in my study at home, the library’s Southwest Reading Room — a beautiful space with historic mission-style furnishings — is the perfect alternative.
I am proud to say I read one book a week last year. But I’ll probably read one book a month in 2023.
Jim Vaughan served eight years as president of the Greater Waco Chamber. He retired in 2012 and has lived in Santa Fe since 2014.