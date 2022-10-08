Over the past year, New Mexicans have been hit hard by rising food costs. Grocery prices have risen by more than 13 percent, the largest annual increase since 1979, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Meanwhile, state tax revenues are reaching record levels due to high oil and gas prices and production. The latest projections anticipate state government will have a surplus of $2.45 billion next year.

With families struggling and state coffers overflowing, it is unbelievable that legislators would even consider bringing back the regressive food tax — and yet, that proposal continues to be a topic of discussion by the New Mexico Legislature.

Kristina Fisher is associate director of Think New Mexico, a results-oriented think tank. To learn more and urge your legislators and the governor not to tax food, visit the Action Center on Think New Mexico’s website at thinknewmexico.org.

