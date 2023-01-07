The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which ensured the right to abortion nationwide, felt like a gut punch. A right many of us took for granted is no longer available to 36 million people, based entirely on where they live.

We are fortunate to live in a state that respects the rights of women to make our own health care choices. The 1969 New Mexico law that criminalized abortion was overturned in the 2021 legislative session — just in time. The executive order signed by the governor ensures New Mexico providers are protected, regardless of where the patient resides.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has committed to codifying a woman’s right to abortion, which is critical given that our state courts have not determined if the constitution as currently written protects the right to an abortion. We urge her and the Legislature to introduce the bill early in the session.

Cynthia Feiden-Warsh is the co-chair of the Reproductive Rights Committee for Indivisible SOS Santa Fe.

