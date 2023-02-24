In October, results for the Nation’s Report Card  placed New Mexico dead last in education among the states, the District of Columbia and Department of Defense schools. The test covered reading and math for fourth and eighth graders. New Mexico was last across all categories. These results should have been a wake-up call for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature.

Bold solutions are needed, and there’s no time like a 60-day session to enact big reforms. Unfortunately, as the legislative session hurtles onward, neither serious education reform nor prevention of future mistakes like those made during the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to come to pass.

As a parent, I know firsthand that the governor's COVID-19 lockdowns and chaos had a major, negative impact on young people. Kept out of their classrooms for over a year, often in rural areas with poor broadband service and working parents, it is no surprise that New Mexico students suffered more during the pandemic than those living in wealthier blue states.

Paul J. Gessing is president of New Mexico’s Rio Grande Foundation. The Rio Grande Foundation is an independent, nonpartisan, tax-exempt research and educational organization.