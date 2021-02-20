It’s a fragile time for restaurants and small businesses in the state of New Mexico. There is good news on the horizon as we see some counties finally open to 25 percent indoor dining, and help seems to be on the way in the form of Senate Bills 1, 2 and 3, which have already passed unanimously in the Senate. We thank the sponsors for offering these bills that support businesses shut down by the virus. And while we commend legislators for this step in helping businesses, there is still a lot of work to be done before we fully recover.
No one can estimate the impact of the past year’s challenges on all businesses, small and large. Whether it was long-term closures, limited capacities, workforce issues or crippling financial problems, virtually no business in New Mexico went untouched, and 67,000 people remain unemployed.
Our legislators should be focused on a long-lasting, positive impact for New Mexico businesses and their employees. We are facing our highest unemployment rates in the state’s history, and we are leading the list of the highest unemployment rates per capita in the country. These challenges will continue for small businesses and their employees well past the vaccine and well past increased capacity limits. The Economic Development Department estimates 2,000 businesses have closed for good. They did not estimate how many people would remain unemployed because their place of employment is now gone. That’s why we can’t afford to place any new burdens on small businesses in New Mexico at this time.
We still have business sectors in the state that are coming up on a full year of a 100 percent shutdown. Despite that, we have leaders in the Legislature proposing legislation that will burden businesses struggling to bring back their employees.
There is a slew of proposed legislation, including sick leave, another minimum wage increase, unemployment rate increases and adding the virus to the workers’ comp eligibility that put undue pressures on already-formidable stresses. Even considering these bills, at this time, it feels like the Legislature is inflicting a gut punch on already-struggling businesses. It feels like these legislators have not been living this nightmare with the rest of us. When businesses can barely keep their current employees on payroll, facing these mandates and the increased cost of doing business, many will have to cut their staff drastically as means to keep their businesses afloat.
Even though increases in the cost of doing business are inevitable and sometimes expected, this is the worst time to inflict additional burdens. Some legislators seem out of step in proposing some of the most egregious sick leave policies in the country on a state where currently no business is even allowed to operate at half of its original capacity. Wouldn’t we as a state be better off if we could help small businesses stay open, bring back and pay their employees instead of increasing our unemployment rate by making the cost of doing business too great at this time?
We hope the Legislature will take up the cause of getting the 67,000 New Mexicans back into jobs first and then begin meaningful conversations with businesses about how and when they should pass a higher minimum wage and sick leave legislation with input from all parties.
