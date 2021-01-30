All New Mexicans stand to lose priceless public lands if we allow a bill pending in the state Legislature to slip through.
The New Mexico Wildlife Federation strongly opposes House Bill 78, sponsored by Rep. Miguel Garcia, D-Albuquerque. It would transfer the Rio Chama, Humphries and Sargent wildlife management areas to the Tierra Amarilla Land Grant. These three wildlife areas, in the Chama area in northern Rio Arriba County, offer all New Mexicans world-class hunting, fishing and recreational opportunities. The Sargent area is just over 20,000 acres. The Rio Chama is over 13,000 acres and the Humphries is nearly 11,000 acres.
Land grants are technically political subdivisions of the state. Garcia’s bill specifies that by 2027, the land grant would receive all hunting permits for the areas for use by its community members, with the requirement that the grant would offer to sell 40 percent of them to the general public. The State Game Commission legitimately acquired all three wildlife areas decades ago. The commission purchased them with hunter and angler license dollars and restricted federal funding. Since then, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars and years of labor to restore and enhance the land, vegetation and waters to pristine condition using these same revenue sources.
Transferring these wildlife areas to the land grant would be not only improper but would be an illegal diversion of property acquired with federal aid and sportsmen’s license dollars. This could not be accomplished legally unless the land grant, or the state on its behalf, pays full market value or replaces the properties with lands of equal monetary and wildlife values elsewhere. The penalty for such an illegal transfer could include loss of all federal aid to the game department — around $19 million annually.
The New Mexico Wildlife Federation is sympathetic to the history and status of land grants in the state and has supported the transfer of Laguna del Campo — a fishing lake in the area — to the Tierra Amarilla Land Grant. However, the Laguna del Campo property is much smaller and didn’t involve federal aid funding. The New Mexico Wildlife Federation — together with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and the Adobe Whitewater Club — also has filed suit in the state Supreme Court to restore public access to public waters — such as the Rio Chama and Brazos — where they flow through private lands within historic land grant boundaries and elsewhere.
If the federation and other groups ultimately are successful, the Tierra Amarilla Land Grant community will be among the biggest beneficiaries. The federation calls on all New Mexicans to oppose Garcia’s misguided legislation and to contact their legislators to voice their strong opposition.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.