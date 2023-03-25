Why not legalize drugs — all drugs — for addicts? It’s not a new idea, but amid the unending debate over how existing laws should be enforced, it merits renewed consideration in New Mexico and beyond.

If drugs were legalized, overdoses and property crimes would plummet. The black market for drugs would largely dry up, emergency services would be freed up, police officers could be repurposed and jails and courtrooms wouldn’t be stuffed with low-level offenders.

Meanwhile, users stabilized on legal drugs could get off the street-hustle hamster wheel that consumes their time. Absent this underground lifestyle, many would get bored and either quit using outright or go to rehab. Not incidentally, the number of people without homes would decline.

Joseph Rosenheim was addicted to opiates for 11 years and has seven years in recovery. He is the director of Inscape Recovery, an addiction treatment center in Malinalco, Mexico. He resides in both Malinalco and Santa Fe.