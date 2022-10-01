We all know this fact. As a nation and in our own city, we have lost our capacity to hear one another.
Despite presidential pleas and pundits’ analysis, communities continue to spin into confusion, fear and anger. Yet the antidote has been with us all along: simple, respectful listening. Each of us must feel safe to say what’s on our minds and in our hearts, without fear of ridicule or shame. OK, just listening sounds simplistic, maybe even foolish. But in truth, it’s terrifying. Otherwise it would be happening. Listening to views radically different from our own takes courage.
In this instance, New Mexicans can be proud. Long before hyperpartisanship became increasingly viral, two New Mexico politicians did more than make speeches. One Republican and one Democrat started talking across the aisle. They listened to each other. They learned something. One of them wrote a one-act play — funny, but with a message that stings.
Around the same time, the National Endowment for the Humanities awarded grants in all 50 states to fund efforts to preserve and protect our democracy, calling the effort “Creating a More Perfect Union.” The New Mexico Humanities Council invited the League of Women Voters in New Mexico to work on implementing a program that would inform folks about our democracy and work to repair our broken connections. NMListens is that program.
Since October 2021, NMListens has worked, grassroots and quietly, to open spaces where people are free to share their stories and know that their fellow New Mexicans will listen with respect, knowing they can ask any questions they choose. The biggest lesson learned: There is magic in listening to other people’s stories. Inevitably, other folks’ stories resonate with our own.
Now back to those state politicians, the ones who reached across the aisle. The Democrat, Sen. Bill O’Neill, wrote the short play. The Republican, Sen. Cliff Pirtle, agreed it was an important and powerful insight they needed to share. The play, Save the Bees, premiered in Santa Fe in January 2022, with actors playing the senators. Plenty of laughs, but it sparked thinking. The real senators offered a “talk back” afterward. The New Mexican gave them good press. Since then, the play has toured the state.
Now it’s returning to Santa Fe, timed deliberately for a performance before voting begins this election season and featuring new casting, this time local high school students. Sens. Pirtle and O’Neill will be back, demonstrating again, with another audience talk back, the power of listening with respect. The play will be presented at 2 p.m. Oct. 9. It’s free and open to all. Email nmlistenssfc@gmail.com for details.
Imagine if Santa Fe could be in the forefront of a viral civic development. The City Different, the city where folks know they can speak out without anger and threats, because their fellow Santa Feans truly are listening.
NMListens is imagining just that. Our grant work ends in October, but our work for NMListens will continue.
Join us. We’re listening.
Ricann Bock and Irene Epp are the co-coordinators of NMListens, Santa Fe County. They have been honored to work with the New Mexico Humanities Council and will continue the work of NMListens under the auspices of the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan champion of democracy for over 100 years. Bock grew up in Albuquerque. Epp moved to Santa Fe in 1976.