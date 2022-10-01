Listening? To whom? Each other? Yes!

We all know this fact. As a nation and in our own city, we have lost our capacity to hear one another.

Despite presidential pleas and pundits’ analysis, communities continue to spin into confusion, fear and anger. Yet the antidote has been with us all along: simple, respectful listening. Each of us must feel safe to say what’s on our minds and in our hearts, without fear of ridicule or shame. OK, just listening sounds simplistic, maybe even foolish. But in truth, it’s terrifying. Otherwise it would be happening. Listening to views radically different from our own takes courage.

Ricann Bock and Irene Epp are the co-coordinators of NMListens, Santa Fe County. They have been honored to work with the New Mexico Humanities Council and will continue the work of NMListens under the auspices of the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan champion of democracy for over 100 years. Bock grew up in Albuquerque. Epp moved to Santa Fe in 1976.

Popular in the Community