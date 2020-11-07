I was conned. I drank the Kool-Aid. I am deeply hurt and troubled by my ignorance and naiveté. As a privileged, middle-class, Anglo-Saxon raised in a protected quasi-suburban area of New York City, I feel betrayed.
School taught me of my country’s endeavor toward equality. Sure, some injustices existed, but we were America, home of the brave, land of the free. Other countries had problems, but not the red, white and blue. We rose above everyone else. We had it right and did no wrong.
Seventy years later, I see a white privileged society, with pockets of hatred and inequality. Dare I say superior.
Oregon, before statehood in the 1840s, made it illegal for African Americans to reside there. It makes sense that today only 2 percent of the state’s population is Black, and white supremacist groups feel at home there.
I have known for some time about racial profiling, but over the past few years its extent has come to light. People I know and admire … federal elected officials, musicians and athletes have been accosted. No one has immunity. Now I realize the painful experiences that some had to endure while I grew up sheltered and protected.
A few years back when I mentioned to a friend that someone had labeled the 1960s as “The best of times,” he responded by saying, “Try telling that to a Black man.”
I have come to understand that if you keep someone down 400 years and deny them the rights that white men have, it’s no wonder that Black people today have experienced difficulties with employment, financial opportunities and life in substandard neighborhoods. Lower wages translate into an impoverished diet.
When you live in a constant state of fear or anxiety, your immune system weakens. Without access to the financial means for proper nourishment and good medical attention, minorities have developed a higher number of medical issues including obesity, diabetes and heart disease. African Americans have been kept down, beaten and abused for four centuries.
The same is true for Indigenous Americans. They thrived and were healthy until settlers and their descendants forced them to abandon their languages, live in isolated areas and change their diet from hunter-gatherers to one high in sugars and starch. Poverty and poor nutrition have led to obesity and other serious medical conditions.
In the classroom, my teachers expounded on America as a melting pot. A country that welcomed strangers to our shores with the hope of finding a better way of living. The truth is many do not want them here.
After decades of the suffragists’ fight to get the vote, one more state was required to ratify the 19th Amendment to put it into law. Nine states had the opportunity. The eight deep Southern states rejected the amendment because it meant Black women would have the right to vote.
Now I realize how hard people have worked to maintain the white race’s superiority. We are not the shining light that grammar school indoctrinated me with. It scares me when I see a Trump sign in someone’s yard. I am angered because he has endangered the lives of others for his own self-aggrandizement.
It will take generations for America to change, if it can happen at all. My early education withheld the truth to paint a rosy picture.
I am left questioning who we are, and where are we going.
