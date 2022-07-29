The harsh right and their Supreme Court are vaunting the “superior man” paradigm. Their idea, as Heather Cox Richardson (“Letters From An American” blog) has described it, is that the energetic and smart men who (we are told) create the wealth and innovations that work to the advantage of us all should run societies, should make the decisions that direct our lives.

A corollary is that those elites are better people than the rest and so deserve to have a grossly disproportionate share of wealth.

We have had this sort of social system for thousands of years. The foolishness of this class of people is starkly evident. These better people have developed a series of systems in which “common sense” drives us to manipulate life and resources to an extent that savages our querencia and so degrades complex living networks that all our lives are stripped of beauty, and our posterity are put at great risk.

