According to the 2020 U.S. census, 49.5 percent of Santa Fe County residents are Hispanic. This also includes the fact New Mexico is often severely undercounted during each census cycle, and 13 percent of the Hispanic community in Santa Fe County are living below the poverty level.
With these statistics in mind, one would think Santa Fe County officials would jump at the opportunity to develop more affordable housing. Yet, we often read news story after news story talking about the problem and seeing very few solutions being offered.
As the chairman and CEO of the Hispano Roundtable of New Mexico, an organization that represents over 50 Hispano/Latino partner organizations and more than 50,000 Hispanics across the state, I think it is more important than ever that we support our residents, many of whom come from families that have lived in Santa Fe County for over 400 years.
Members of our Hispanic community are constantly talking about how hard it is to find affordable housing in and around Santa Fe. Many people are forced to live in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho or Española and commute for hours every day because they simply can’t afford to live near where they work. This is ridiculous and totally unacceptable in a state with so much vacant land.
A 2021 Santa Fe County Housing Data Report compiled by the University of New Mexico Bureau of Business and Economic Research found that only 7.5 percent of Santa Fe County households can afford a median-priced single-family home in the county. The estimated shortage of commuter and workforce housing is approximately 17,216 units between 2022 and 2025. This means the average worker in Santa Fe County has no place to live in the county.
The lack of affordable housing in Santa Fe County has now become a critical issue. Why should low-income people be forced to live in Española, Rio Rancho or Albuquerque and add the burden of long commutes to an already-stressed workforce? Many of these citizens are in the service and hospitality sector. Why is it that everyone wants great services but are not willing to consider that those workers have this added burden due to outdated and poor land-use regulations. The current process to build modern affordable housing in Santa Fe County is like using a bucket in a water well when everyone else is using indoor plumbing.
The southern part of Santa Fe County would be the ideal location to build affordable housing. Those residents would be close to the community college, shopping, medical facilities, and they would live much closer to where they work.
City councilors and county commissioners — I urge you to do the right thing. Let’s find ways to create affordable housing for all Santa Fe residents. It is your job to find solutions for all residents, not just the wealthy.
Ralph Arellanes is chairman and CEO, Hispano Roundtable of New Mexico.