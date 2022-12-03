According to the 2020 U.S. census, 49.5 percent of Santa Fe County residents are Hispanic. This also includes the fact New Mexico is often severely undercounted during each census cycle, and 13 percent of the Hispanic community in Santa Fe County are living below the poverty level.

With these statistics in mind, one would think Santa Fe County officials would jump at the opportunity to develop more affordable housing. Yet, we often read news story after news story talking about the problem and seeing very few solutions being offered.

As the chairman and CEO of the Hispano Roundtable of New Mexico, an organization that represents over 50 Hispano/Latino partner organizations and more than 50,000 Hispanics across the state, I think it is more important than ever that we support our residents, many of whom come from families that have lived in Santa Fe County for over 400 years.

Ralph Arellanes is chairman and CEO, Hispano Roundtable of New Mexico.

