A year ago, we were proud to join our colleagues and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in repealing New Mexico’s outdated criminal abortion ban. Often, repealing outdated laws that are no longer enforced is a symbolic gesture — a way of acknowledging historical wrongs and a reminder that social progress often outpaces policy change. In this case, repealing the abortion ban was not symbolic — it was a necessary step for us to safeguard this essential health care service.
The leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade was disappointing, but sadly, not surprising for those who have been paying attention. Rolling back abortion rights is the predictable — though not inevitable — outcome of a Supreme Court that is now led by an extremist right-wing majority.
The highest court in our country is controlled by people seeking to undermine social progress. This should be cause for alarm for all New Mexicans. While our success in repealing the abortion ban means that even if the Supreme Court overturns Roe, abortion will remain legal in New Mexico, it’s clear this fundamental right is under attack and we need our political leaders to fight like hell to defend it.
Unfortunately, for decades now, people — mostly men — presenting themselves as “voices of reason” have told Democrats not to make abortion rights a litmus test. For too long, the conventional wisdom has been that so-called social issues are distractions from the bigger picture and that in the interest of “building a bigger tent,” we should welcome people into the party whether they support the right to choose or not. This has made it too easy for people in our party, especially men, to equivocate on abortion rights.
Even here in New Mexico, where the right for women to make decisions about their health care aligns strongly with our New Mexican values of trust and respect, we have supposedly progressive politicians and organizations who feel compelled to qualify their support of access to abortion and urge New Mexicans to take a “nuanced” look at abortion issues that are black and white.
The reality is that what we often downplay as “social issues” — like abortion, marriage equality and trans rights — are not distractions from the bigger picture but are fundamental to how we maintain a free and fair society.
Decisions about if, when and how we want to start a family, what kind of career we want to have and who we will marry are decisions members of a free and fair society have a right to make free from government interference. As Democratic elected officials, we should see defending the rights of New Mexicans to make these decisions for themselves as one of our highest and most important responsibilities.
When politicians (again, usually men) try to say they support access to abortion in only certain instances or with government-imposed restrictions, or that they support birth control or the morning-after pill but not abortion, they are shirking their responsibility to protect and defend their constituents’ freedoms. All aspects of reproductive care are critical to all people. Political leaders who try to tiptoe along the bright line between pro-choice and anti-choice only reinforce the idea that reproductive health care is expendable.
Right now, we cannot afford to equivocate. There is too much at stake. We need our leaders, in New Mexico and across the country, to be courageous. We need more voices, especially more men who consider themselves allies, to speak up. The Republicans who are determined to move us backward aren’t just coming after abortion. They are coming after birth control, marriage equality, trans rights and voting rights, too. New Mexicans shouldn’t have to accept politicians who treat these rights as expendable.