Earlier this month, individuals and communities across the nation celebrated Latino Conservation Week. The Continental Divide Trail Coalition participated in events across New Mexico.
From Cuba to Santa Fe to Silver City, we had the opportunity to honor and share our love for the land and Earth through traditions, stories and examples in community with one another. It also reminded us that though the care, love and protection of the environment are ingrained in our Indigenous culture — present, past and future — communities of color also bear the brunt of environmental degradation that dirties our air, our water, our land and our communities.
Now is the time to carry the momentum from Latino Conservation Week and recognize the cultural connection between communities and the land, elevate Hispanic histories and ways of life, and include our voices and the voices of Indigenous ancestors in the stories of this land and the future stewardship of our shared environment.
No one can take away our culture of preserving our land and water. We congratulate the new administration on its resolve to ensure that our most precious lands will be protected and welcome collaboration. But there is more to do. While the America the Beautiful Initiative outlined a strategy to improve consultation with communities of color and protect 30 percent of lands and waters by 2030, these ambitious goals are nothing without action.
We call on and ask the president and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to restore protections for Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments. It is imperative President Joe Biden and Haaland reestablish these protections to ensure the preservation of Indigenous history so we may continue to learn, connect and experience our past in order to imagine a better future. These designations do not reclaim the land for Indigenous peoples, but they offer an opportunity to have a voice and a hand in preserving these sites.
Elevating tribal and national voices to share their history and culture is not only innovative, it’s necessary, and should be a model for stewardship for sites in New Mexico such as Chaco Culture National Historical Park, and for future designations across this country.
Our communities are living in some of the most polluted areas of the state. Young people have asthma; beloved family members are diagnosed with cancer. It is the leading cause of death among Latinos. These sobering realities on the state of public health for communities of color are not isolated from the declining health of our environment.
The health of our lands is tied directly to the health of our communities. To address these joint crises, we must acknowledge the interconnectedness in their solutions. We must ensure that future stewardship and new protections are locally led and are accessible to all, while positively impacting the communities that would benefit most.
Though Latino Conservation Week is over, let us continue to recognize that Latinos are a critical part of the current and future stewardship of these treasured places, and to celebrate that the Latino community is doing its part to care for the environment. While designations are critical to recognizing and elevating the history of these lands, so is the day-to-day protection of our land, air and water. We are running out of time to guarantee a better tomorrow for our environment, and better health and resiliency for Latino communities. Following this week of recognition and celebration of Latino conservation, we must demand action from our allies and this administration in helping to imagine a better future for our environment and communities.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.