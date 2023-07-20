This year’s 60-day legislative session was another year of missed opportunities for New Mexico and the changing climate. Important policies took a back seat to other hot-button issues, and the Democrat-controlled government lacked initiative and enthusiasm with the many climate policies that failed.

Democrats are touting their passage of the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund, wildlife corridors, Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire retributions and other bills, which have been regarded as wins by environmentalists, but not nearly enough to decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

The following bills would have decreased emissions in New Mexico, increased economic development, improved infrastructure, and addressed demographic inequities at the root of climate change and public health, but did not pass:

Austin Anaya is an environmental economist, native New Mexican and writer for complexeffects.com.

