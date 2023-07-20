This year’s 60-day legislative session was another year of missed opportunities for New Mexico and the changing climate. Important policies took a back seat to other hot-button issues, and the Democrat-controlled government lacked initiative and enthusiasm with the many climate policies that failed.
Democrats are touting their passage of the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund, wildlife corridors, Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire retributions and other bills, which have been regarded as wins by environmentalists, but not nearly enough to decrease greenhouse gas emissions.
The following bills would have decreased emissions in New Mexico, increased economic development, improved infrastructure, and addressed demographic inequities at the root of climate change and public health, but did not pass:
The Climate Investment Center and Fund
Senate Bill 169 would have created and funded the state’s first green bank. In a nutshell, the investment center would have helped New Mexico attract up to $500 million of federal funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to help finance climate-positive projects and businesses throughout the state — a win for the climate and the economy.
It didn’t make it out of the Senate committees, and it’s unsure whether the state will still have the ability to attract the half billion dollars being dished out to green banks by the feds. New Mexico may have to find another way to create the green bank in order to win those funds.
The Clean Transportation Fuel Standard
House Bill 426 would have given the Environmental Improvement Board the unquestionable authority to create a clean transportation fuel standard, or “low carbon fuel standard” as it is commonly referred to in other North American jurisdictions. Despite having an impressive track record of decreasing emissions and attracting jobs in other states, this bill did not make it out of the House committees.
Other Important Climate Bills That Did Not Pass include the Advanced Energy Technology Act, Environmental Rights, Local Choice Energy Act, Geothermal Center and Fund, Clean Truck Incentive Program, EV Tax Credits, Clean Energy Tax Credits, High Speed Border to Border Railroad and The Clean Future Act. A few climate bills did pass such as the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund and adding a Renewable Energy Division in the State Land Office, but that is not nearly enough.
Each legislative session that comes and goes contains progressive climate bills that can get us to New Mexico’s Paris Agreement goals. Democrats need to get serious about our climate goals by writing them into law and investing our record tax revenues into green infrastructure. Most New Mexicans want more aggressive climate policies, so the Legislature and governor need to get us there.
Austin Anaya is an environmental economist, native New Mexican and writer for complexeffects.com.