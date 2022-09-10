The New Mexican‘s recent editorial on Los Alamos National Laboratory noted “LANL’s astounding growth” (“LANL’s growth creates pressure on safety,” Our View, Aug. 31). Cancer is defined as uncontrollable cellular growth invading other parts of the body. That is fitting here as the lab metastasizes into the city of Santa Fe (in English, “Holy Faith”). The potentially terminal disease is a second nuclear arms race. Ex-Defense Secretary Robert McNamara said we survived the first arms race only by luck.
Where is the leadership, where is the vision? While busy legislating short-term nuclear pork benefiting the already privileged, our congressional delegation leads us toward Armageddon. This second arms race is more dangerous than the first because of multiple nuclear adversaries, new cyber and hypersonic weapons, and artificial intelligence. All of this destabilizes the old Cold War architecture of mutually assured destruction (which never really went away). But “MAD” is truly insane to begin with, involving total, civilization-destroying war.
A reasonable person might applaud LANL’s headlong rush into expanded production of plutonium “pits,” the radioactive cores of nuclear weapons, as critical in maintaining our “deterrence” to dissuade others from attacking us. But that would be wrong on two counts.
First, the U.S. and Russia have never had just deterrence. Instead, the Pentagon always has rejected “minimal deterrence” in favor of “counterforce” capabilities to wage nuclear war, even preemptively. That is why we have thousands of quick-launch nuclear weapons instead of the few hundred needed for deterrence. Planned nuclear warfighting is why the U.S. has a $2 trillion program to retrofit existing nuclear weapons with new military capabilities, produce new-design weapons, and buy new missiles, submarines and bombers to deliver them. Meanwhile, New Mexico’s forests burn while food and health costs soar.
Second, no future plutonium pit production is to maintain the safety and reliability of the existing, extensively tested nuclear weapons stockpile. This can’t be emphasized enough. All planned pit production is for speculative new designs that can’t be tested because of the existing global testing moratorium. This may undermine national security by eroding confidence in stockpile reliability. Or, alternatively, these new designs could prompt the U.S. to resume testing, causing international proliferation consequences that could threaten America.
Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump trashed arms control. Putin upended “deterrence” by using nuclear weapons as a shield to invade Ukraine. The recent NonProliferation Treaty Review Conference ended in miserable failure. The nuclear weapons powers ignore the new Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, signed by 122 countries.
Locally, while the lab grabs tens of billions of taxpayers’ dollars for new, counterproductive nuclear weapons production, it plans to “cap and cover” and leave buried some 200,000 cubic yards of toxic and radioactive wastes that will permanently threaten our precious water resources. While the overwhelmingly white Los Alamos County is the fourth-richest county in the U.S., New Mexico, a minority-majority state, stays stuck with the most children living in poverty and dead last in education. Moreover, the Land of Enchantment has many who have really suffered at the hands of the nuclear weapons industry, such as sick workers, the Trinity Test downwinders and Indigenous lands permanently contaminated from uranium mining.
President Ronald Reagan said it, and Biden recently repeated it: A nuclear war can never be won and must never be fought. But LANL’s cancerous growth is taking the patient in the wrong direction, fueling the new nuclear arms race.
However, citizens can voice their vision of the lab’s future by formally commenting on a new LANL site-wide environmental impact statement. This begins with virtual public hearings Tuesday and Wednesday (Sept. 13 and 14). For more, see nukewatch.org.
Jay Coghlan is director of Nuclear Watch New Mexico and has worked on nuclear weapons issues for more than 30 years.