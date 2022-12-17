Regarding the article (“Leader guided China’s economic rise,” Dec. 1): While I have no illusions as to the magnanimity of a Chinese leader and hence felt no sadness, on reading of the passing of Jiang Zemin, I admit to experiencing a flood of extraordinary Chinese memories. As president of China, he came to Blair House, the president’s guest house that I managed for 13-plus years, for a state visit with President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton in 1997, the first official Chinese visit in 11 years, hence a big deal.
Eight years after the Tiananmen Square slaughter, President Clinton knew the complex U.S.-China relationship had to be pursued and nurtured. During five weeks prior to arrival, eight separate walk-throughs took place with different groups, altogether 107 Chinese, all with their own specific agendas. The Chinese were organized, structured, detail-oriented and, fortunately, with a lovely sense of humor. The preparations were the minutest and most time-consuming of any, but when the visit started, there were no changes, no deviation from the schedule, and it went like clockwork despite one afternoon in which President Jiang was overscheduled.
Within two hours, he was supposed to meet with a total of 106 visitors distributed in seven groups, and waiting over the entire first floor, with some being moved now and then as meetings got delayed. U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and his wife were moved around a good deal while waiting for two hours for their meeting — but gained a lovely sightseeing tour of the house as a result.
Our executive chef appropriated the only English speaking of these advance people, to help work out cooking arrangements with the embassy chef, and it turned out to be a wonderful and enriching experience in our kitchen. Our head butler sorted out the language problem in his own unique way. “I gave the valet paper and pencil, Mrs. V, and asked him to draw me pictures.” The requirements for the primary suite ranged from sewing gear to paperclips; from shaving soap to shoe horns to slippers; and refrigerators to electric kettles and thermoses for tea in all rooms.
President Jiang asked me about the history of Blair House as we were standing in front of the late 17th century Chinese lacquered coromandel wood screens. He confirmed its story with the design on the front of the individual panels complemented by the text on the backside celebrating an 80-year-old lady’s birthday, but as others in the delegation, seemed to have little interest in what had been crafted so beautifully in his own country long ago. China’s Cultural Revolution seemed to have erased all knowledge of its cultural history; it was as if no one knew of the country’s past; as if no one cared.
Blair House is filled with 18th and 19th century Chinese exports: porcelain, rugs, furniture and screens as well as our gorgeous Lee Drawing Room wallpaper, but no one reacted to it. It was a sobering experience. It was a relief then that our resident Buddha, a circa-1750 seated figure of Kuan Yin that resides in the Lee Drawing Room, did elicit a reaction. The wives of President Jiang’s foreign minister and ambassador commented: “Buddha does not like to be so close to the floor.” My reply: “I am so sorry. Would Buddha be comfortable on top of the cabinet?” “Yes, please.” “And would Buddha like some flowers?” “Oh, yes, but sparingly.” Soon I had placed Buddha on top of the cabinet, with two small cloisonné vases, each holding a perfect Osiana rose. I was thanked for not offending Buddha.
I discovered how much English President Jiang actually understood as he translated our conversation for his wife. My compliment led us to a talk about the importance of languages and how they build bridges among people, and what a shame it was that all children could not automatically have a second language early on. He had learned English from the American missionaries. “And do you know how I learnt? My teacher made me recite the Gettysburg Address.”
“Well, Mr. President, then I must show you the most historic room in the Blair House,” and I brought him to the Lincoln Room, told him about Abraham Lincoln and his frequent visits there with the Blair family, and left him standing under the portrait of our famous president while happily reciting the Gettysburg Address and being photographed by his delegation.
This memory is so firm in my mind, and has given me hope that through the spoken word, be it Chinese or English, we shall find a way to coexist; I like to think it was also the wish of Jiang Zemin.
Benedicte Valentiner is the author of Bedtime and Other Stories from The President’s Guest House and lives in Santa Fe.