Regarding the article (“Leader guided China’s economic rise,” Dec. 1): While I have no illusions as to the magnanimity of a Chinese leader and hence felt no sadness, on reading of the passing of Jiang Zemin, I admit to experiencing a flood of extraordinary Chinese memories. As president of China, he came to Blair House, the president’s guest house that I managed for 13-plus years, for a state visit with President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton in 1997, the first official Chinese visit in 11 years, hence a big deal.

Eight years after the Tiananmen Square slaughter, President Clinton knew the complex U.S.-China relationship had to be pursued and nurtured. During five weeks prior to arrival, eight separate walk-throughs took place with different groups, altogether 107 Chinese, all with their own specific agendas. The Chinese were organized, structured, detail-oriented and, fortunately, with a lovely sense of humor. The preparations were the minutest and most time-consuming of any, but when the visit started, there were no changes, no deviation from the schedule, and it went like clockwork despite one afternoon in which President Jiang was overscheduled.

Within two hours, he was supposed to meet with a total of 106 visitors distributed in seven groups, and waiting over the entire first floor, with some being moved now and then as meetings got delayed. U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and his wife were moved around a good deal while waiting for two hours for their meeting — but gained a lovely sightseeing tour of the house as a result.

Benedicte Valentiner is the author of Bedtime and Other Stories from The President’s Guest House and lives in Santa Fe.

