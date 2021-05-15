For a land management agency that has been in existence for over 100 years, you may not be surprised to learn that the management approach of the New Mexico State Land Office is almost as dated.
Historically, leasing decisions from the office have been “one-offs,” piecemeal leases that did little to take into account larger, landscape impacts on watersheds, habitats and ecosystems. The current commissioner, Stephanie Garcia Richard, and our surface team have led the charge to establish the first ever landscape-scale planner position at the State Land Office.
Their efforts build on the “One Health” view of former Commissioner Ray Powell, which looked at land management from a holistic perspective of healthy land, water and wildlife. This position aims to introduce a broader, more informed approach to leasing state land.
My goal, as the first landscape-scale planner at the State Land Office, is to implement strategies that will help us consider how our decisions affect our ecosystems. I was born and raised in Taos, attended Middlebury College in Vermont and spent the last few years learning dendrochronology — the study of tree history — and wildfires in the Southwest, with Bandelier National Monument and the Smithsonian. I bring that thought process, thinking 100 years back and 100 years forward, to this new position.
Without a holistic approach to the land, especially in an office that exists to manage land with an eye toward maximizing revenue, we will never truly understand the conservation needs for precious resources like water, air and wildlife. I’m proud to work with Garcia Richard, who understands this. I admire our administration’s decisions, from innovations in staffing to the prioritization of new revenue sources.
My first few projects range from planning wildlife corridor passageways, to hosting meetings to collaborate with experts in increasing productivity of our rangelands and avoiding the worst effects of desertification. Some of our current strategies include developing a “conservation lease,” or a blend of conservation easements with a lease, and adaptive management grazing to sequester carbon in soils.
Our team is implementing monitoring programs and using remote sensing to move these projects forward. We are working to target landscapes across the state, like the White Peak area, that are in need of comprehensive plans for long-term conservation and management, and will bring groups together for collaboration and planning around those efforts.
Together, we are working to change the culture of the State Land Office from an agency dealing in one-off land deals to an agency at the forefront of landscape-level planning in the Southwest.
We are considering the challenges that exist at every scale, with neighbors around every corner of state trust land. We hope to improve communication and manage our lands proactively with input from our lessees, state agencies, conservation groups and others. There’s a lot of work ahead, but the State Land Office is committed and ready to work with anyone and everyone with a vested interest in protecting our state. We hope you’ll join us as we change our strategies in land management.
