Polls show New Mexicans overwhelmingly support funding conservation of our lands and waters. The Land of Enchantment General Obligation Bond would do just that by giving agencies the sustainable funding they need to plan long-term impactful projects. It provides $50 million to state agencies for investments that would have a transformational impact on conservation on both public and private lands in New Mexico.
Since 1997, the Rio Grande Agricultural Land Trust has worked with private landowners to protect their lands and waters forever by establishing voluntary conservation easements. Such easements serve as a useful tool for private landowners to protect land and water on irrigated farmland and riparian wetland habitat.
Agriculture is an integral part of the cultural heritage of the Middle Rio Grande. The riparian habitat, the river and the surrounding farmland all provide critical wildlife corridors. The area provides habitat for endangered and threatened species and is an essential migration corridor in the Central Flyway of North America. The wetlands within this valley on both natural and working lands offer critical stopover habitat and wintering grounds for more than 400 species of migratory birds.
Between 2001 and 2016, New Mexico lost 113,000 acres of agricultural land to development. The Middle Rio Grande landscape is also under dire threat due to drought, water management shifts, water policies and climate change. These are serious concerns identified by agricultural producers, environmentalists, historic tribal and Hispanic communities, acequia associations, water managers, wildlife managers and outdoor enthusiasts.
Underserved, land-rich, cash-poor landowners are more vulnerable to these pressures. Conservation easements provide an alternative to selling their land and water rights and make farmland more affordable for new farmers. These easements protect the local foodshed and agrarian business opportunities; protect wildlife corridors and species biodiversity; protect the cultural integrity of traditional communities; contribute to wildfire suppression; and provide outdoor recreational opportunities, open spaces, and scenic vistas.
However, conservation easement funding has been limited and largely inaccessible in New Mexico because we do not have a local- or state-funded conservation program to help leverage federal funding. The Rio Grande Agricultural Land Trust is collaborating with state conservation partners to advocate for a state conservation funding program that would provide private land conservation funding for easements.
These efforts will support underserved landowners’ conservation funding needs and diminish the loss of farmland and natural habitat on private land in the Middle Rio Grande.
With a reliable source of funds, New Mexico can establish meaningful and equitable conservation priorities that benefit people and wildlife throughout the Middle Rio Grande now and in the future. Private land conservation impacts communities where wildlife/bird tourism, outdoor recreation and hunting opportunities provide a significant portion of the rural economy.
It is important to note this would not create a new tax, nor would it crowd out funding for other areas, such as education, that get general obligation bond funding. These bonds must be approved by the voters. If passed by the Legislature, the bond would be placed on the ballot for a vote Nov. 8 in the general election.
The Land of Enchantment General Obligation Bond is an incredible opportunity for New Mexicans to invest in protecting the place we love, our “land of enchantment.”
