After 140 years, the Lamy rail line continues to attract believers in its potential. Its latest investor, the Martin-Banowsky-Oppenheimer group, seems well-suited to the variety of tasks before it. Reestablishment of rail service will be expensive, although the undertaking will require more than money.
A combination of government, private, environmental, recreational, regulatory and political interests have stakes in the revival of the line. No stranger to the auction block, the alignment has had a persistent, although troubled, existence.
Original railroad construction engineers decided the cost of building to Santa Fe outweighed any likely future revenue benefits. It was built only after several influential citizens took action and succeeded in passing two municipal bonds. The bonds were driven by the presumption that a railroad might help ensure eventual statehood by men such as Archbishop Jean-Baptiste Lamy, territorial Gov. Lew Wallace, and influential Sen. Miguel A. Otero. When eventually completed, a Feb. 14, 1880, newspaper banner, proclaimed:
THE LAST LINK IS FORGED IN THE IRON CHAIN WHICH BINDS THE ANCIENT CITY TO THE UNITED STATES AND THE OLD SANTA FE TRAIL PASSES INTO OBLIVION.
AN IMMENSE CROWD GREETS THE COMING OF THE IRON STEED-
SPEECHES AND CONGRATULATIONS
During the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s, the line carried movie stars and Manhattan Project scientists to New Mexico. Following the end of World War II, the growth of trucking and airline accessibility lessened usage. Freight volumes declined, and the luxury passenger train era had passed. New Mexico’s capital could be accessed by other, more efficient means.
In 1989, the Santa Fe Railway Co., in an attempt to cut financial losses, announced its intent to sell or abandon the entire line. The 200-foot right of way would revert back to adjacent landowners, meaning that if formally abandoned, there would be little hope of reassembling the route.
At a hearing in 1991 on the proposed disposal of the line, a group of local investors stepped forward, offering to purchase and operate it. That acquisition, not unlike the one most recent one, literally saved the branch from a scrap dealer and oblivion. For 28 years, the Santa Fe Southern Railway did its best to provide tourist excursion runs to Lamy, fun trips for school kids and authentic train travel experiences for tourists aboard a working freight train.
Steadily increasing city, county, state and federal involvement in the company’s operations overwhelmed the railroad’s operating processes and taxed its small staff. The toxic mix of regulatory, mechanical, fiscal and political complexities eventually proved too much for the tourist-excursion line.
Hopes of coordinating with Amtrak’s unpredictable schedules, coupled with expanding needs of the Rail Runner Express commuter train, finally drove the Santa Fe Southern Railway to the point of cessation. As a consequence, routine track and car maintenance was deferred, and once-dedicated and enthusiastic employees drifted away.
The line was never profitable and its attraction was neither speed nor convenience. Nineteen bridges and 55 curves within its twisty alignment pretty much saw to that. However, properly planned and executed, it can still be a bridge to our past and a vehicle representing a variety of interests. The numerous attractive anchors on both ends and a connection with Amtrak’s Southwest Chief train remain enticing potential incentives
That modern-day and unavoidable mixture of governmental, social and political interests with the rail line’s operation needs to function in concert. That will be the railroad’s task. Whatever the new operating plan turns out to be, there needs to be specific roles and limitations for each of those affected entities. Keeping everybody happy and running a railroad at the same time will be the challenge.
