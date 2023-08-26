For the 1 in 5 New Mexicans who live in rural areas, accessing health care is a challenge with sometimes deadly consequences. Many New Mexicans struggle to get medical care, but travel distances, lack of providers, high poverty and limited hospital services mean rural residents face higher mortality rates, high rates of chronic disease, poor outcomes for pregnant women and newborns, and more substance abuse.

New Mexico needs a holistic, statewide strategy if it wants to improve the health care of New Mexicans. It needs a coordinated system that connects urban, rural and frontier health care services to ensure general and specialized care is available in all parts of the state. It needs to create a health care environment that welcomes caregivers to New Mexico and encourages them to stay here. It needs a professional development pipeline that encourages high school students to pursue careers in health care and nurtures them through their degrees.

The health care provider shortage in the state — all but a few areas of the state are federally designated health care shortage areas — means competition for doctors, nurses, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and other providers is fierce. Rural hospitals and medical centers, already facing financial hurdles, simply do not have the resources to attract practitioners away from urban centers.

Sen. Pete Campos is a Democrat from Las Vegas, N.M., representing District 8. A member of the Senate since 1991, he has been a member of the Senate Finance Committee since 1997. Campos is also a member of the Legislative Finance, Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy, and Water and Natural Resources committees.

