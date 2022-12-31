Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series of articles on food insecurity in Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico.

Every other Thursday, 500 cars weave through The Food Depot’s parking lot, each driving out with nearly 70 pounds of food for their families. These families include employed parents, seniors with pensions and longtime Santa Fe residents. The fact that so many community members need assistance symptomizes a larger problem in our community: a lack of affordable living, and often, a lack of affordable housing.

Food and housing insecurity are interwoven. According to Feeding America, in its most recent Hunger in America study, 48 percent of people experiencing food insecurity in New Mexico in 2014 had to choose between paying for food or paying rent, and more than 50 percent of New Mexico households needing food assistance include someone who is employed.

Brooke Minnich is agency partnerships coordinator for The Food Depot and a member of The Food Depot’s Advocacy Committee. Signe Lindell is Santa Fe mayor pro tem and represents District 1; Jamie Cassutt represents District 4 on the Santa Fe City Council. Diane Sandoval is a member of The Food Depot’s Advocacy Committee.

