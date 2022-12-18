A recent power outage in the Los Alamos area on Nov. 13 was the result of an electrical fault on one of two Los Alamos National Laboratory power lines that feed the Los Alamos townsite. When one of the underground lines went down, Los Alamos County electric customers were moved to the other supply line, doubling its usual electric load on the one remaining operational line.

An electrical fault is an abnormal condition of the electrical system that damages the electrical equipment and disturbs the normal flow of the electric current. In this specific situation, one of the two electrical lines that feed the county had a splice that failed, and this splice failure caused damage to other electrical equipment in the same manhole.

As a result, a planned outage to allow repairs left some residents and businesses without electricity for several hours on Nov. 16. Crews from the laboratory identified a critical safety issue on the in-service line that had to be repaired and required the planned outage.

Monica Witt is the Utilities and Sustainability Manager at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

