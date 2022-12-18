A recent power outage in the Los Alamos area on Nov. 13 was the result of an electrical fault on one of two Los Alamos National Laboratory power lines that feed the Los Alamos townsite. When one of the underground lines went down, Los Alamos County electric customers were moved to the other supply line, doubling its usual electric load on the one remaining operational line.
An electrical fault is an abnormal condition of the electrical system that damages the electrical equipment and disturbs the normal flow of the electric current. In this specific situation, one of the two electrical lines that feed the county had a splice that failed, and this splice failure caused damage to other electrical equipment in the same manhole.
As a result, a planned outage to allow repairs left some residents and businesses without electricity for several hours on Nov. 16. Crews from the laboratory identified a critical safety issue on the in-service line that had to be repaired and required the planned outage.
Power was restored after the repairs were completed and the in-service supply line inspected to ensure it had not been damaged. The laboratory worked closely with Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities to restore service by late afternoon.
We recognize that planning for current and future power needs is critical. To this end, Los Alamos County and the laboratory recently published an Integrated Resource Plan that comprehensively addresses the near- and long-term electrical energy resource strategies for 2022-2041. This plan addresses several important needs of the county and the lab’s needs including rate stability; resiliency and reliability; mitigating risks driven by market volatility and the federal net-zero emissions goals.
It also addresses the lab’s growing mission needs and provides a strategic plan to meet federal goals for net-zero emissions operations by 2050 and Los Alamos County’s goal for carbon neutral electrical energy by 2040. However, it is erroneous to attribute the cause of power outages in Los Alamos to the lab’s growing mission needs.
We want to assure our community we are committed to proactively addressing the power needs of the Los Alamos townsite, the county and the laboratory — now and for decades to come.
Monica Witt is the Utilities and Sustainability Manager at Los Alamos National Laboratory.