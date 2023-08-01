This is responding to the article (“La Familia fires doctor who spoke about turmoil,” July 30) about the firing of Dr. Wendy Johnson. While the article states tensions have grown between medical personnel and new leadership, we want to emphasize we work with our medical providers and staff to ensure a positive work environment and serve everyone in our community who needs care, regardless of their ability to pay.
Dr. Johnson alleges there is no clinical representation in leadership roles at La Familia Health. This is not accurate, as there is an experienced clinical and administrative registered nurse/chief of nursing on the leadership team, and the board of directors is fortunate to include three local family physicians, two of whom have served as providers at La Familia. Together, they bring over 60 years of direct patient care delivery and administrative knowledge to the organization. It should be noted the board approves policy and looks to its clinician members for guidance and expertise in these matters.
Dr. Johnson cited additional patient load as compromising care. In fact, La Familia providers currently see fewer patients daily than the national average for community health centers. To best serve the Santa Fe community and increase patient access, La Familia has implemented changes to increase access by asking providers to see the same number of patients as the national average published by the American Association of Family Physicians Productivity Numbers in 2022 and the Medical Group Management Association. This equates to approximately 20 minutes per patient visit, which is an increase from pre-pandemic levels.
In addition, each full-time medical provider is assigned eight hours of administrative time to ensure referrals are completed, follow-ups occur and charting accurately reflects patient care. This time ensures providers can manage their caseloads and lead a high-quality medical team to serve our patients.
Dr. Johnson also stated doctors objected to how patients were scheduled, providers were allowed no input, told to be quiet and management was dismissive of their opinions. We spent three months listening to our doctor’s needs to determine the best possible health care for Santa Feans. Our decisions to develop a better scheduling system were informed by our discussions and the providers’ direct input. The administration’s role in the clinic is to optimize the timely servicing of our patients and productivity.
We also initiated a select committee made up of medical physicians, nurse practitioners, behavioral health professionals and clinical administrators to help review clinical issues as they arise. The administrative staff only sets the stage; our providers ensure our patients receive the high-quality care they associate with La Familia Health.
Dr. Johnson stated our doctors assigned to new patients have 15 minutes. We allow between 30 and 40 minutes for new patients. If our providers get to a point where the examination is much more complex than anticipated, the examination period is continued. We have never stated our doctors must do what needs to be done in 15 minutes if it is not in the patient’s best interest.
Finally, there have been no adverse patient conditions, risks, trips, falls or other patient issues or patient complaints with these new and improved processes. As a health care center, we never take quality of care for granted and are continually monitoring systems and procedures to ensure the well-being of our patients.
At La Familia Health, our mission is to foster community well-being in partnership with our patients by providing excellent, accessible, family-centered, medical, dental and behavioral health care. No matter the status of our providers, the placement of new leadership or the challenges faced post-pandemic, La Familia stands firm in its dedication to this community and the many partners and patients that come together to make La Familia Santa Fe’s Community Health Center.