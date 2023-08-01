This is responding to the article (“La Familia fires doctor who spoke about turmoil,” July 30) about the firing of Dr. Wendy Johnson. While the article states tensions have grown between medical personnel and new leadership, we want to emphasize we work with our medical providers and staff to ensure a positive work environment and serve everyone in our community who needs care, regardless of their ability to pay.

Dr. Johnson alleges there is no clinical representation in leadership roles at La Familia Health. This is not accurate, as there is an experienced clinical and administrative registered nurse/chief of nursing on the leadership team, and the board of directors is fortunate to include three local family physicians, two of whom have served as providers at La Familia. Together, they bring over 60 years of direct patient care delivery and administrative knowledge to the organization. It should be noted the board approves policy and looks to its clinician members for guidance and expertise in these matters.

Dr. Johnson cited additional patient load as compromising care. In fact, La Familia providers currently see fewer patients daily than the national average for community health centers. To best serve the Santa Fe community and increase patient access, La Familia has implemented changes to increase access by asking providers to see the same number of patients as the national average published by the American Association of Family Physicians Productivity Numbers in 2022 and the Medical Group Management Association. This equates to approximately 20 minutes per patient visit, which is an increase from pre-pandemic levels.

Julie Wright is CEO of La Familia Health.

Recommended for you