We feel compelled to write this letter as board members at La Familia Health and as primary care physicians for whom our relationship with La Familia has been and remains a special part of our personal and professional identity.

Initially, along with our fellow board members, we felt great sadness to see the difficulties La Familia is currently experiencing being played out in public view. It has become apparent that it is our obligation to help our community understand the excellent health care services La Familia has always and continues to provide.

We are certain of a few things:

Dr. Fred Kullman is a family physician who has practiced in Santa Fe for over 40 years, starting his career at La Famila. Dr. Mario Pacheco is a family physician and the founding director of the Northern New Mexico Family Medicine residency program at La Familia who also started his career at La Familia 34 years ago. Dr. Alfredo Vigil is a family physician and a previous secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health.

