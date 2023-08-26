We feel compelled to write this letter as board members at La Familia Health and as primary care physicians for whom our relationship with La Familia has been and remains a special part of our personal and professional identity.
Initially, along with our fellow board members, we felt great sadness to see the difficulties La Familia is currently experiencing being played out in public view. It has become apparent that it is our obligation to help our community understand the excellent health care services La Familia has always and continues to provide.
We are certain of a few things:
Providers who choose to work at La Familia do so because of a personal mission and commitment to serve this population. They provide high quality and personal care to patients, regardless of their ability to pay. This is a very noble group.
The board of La Familia, of which we are members, is a dedicated group of community volunteers for whom the mission of La Familia is the reason we have committed time, resources and talents to keeping La Familia a viable health care resource for every member of our community.
The La Familia leadership team and all the staff at La Familia comprise a strong, dedicated body working daily toward a responsible, compassionate and quality health care delivery model.
And, finally, La Familia exists to serve the underserved populations of Santa Fe County and has done so for over 50 years in an exemplary fashion and continues to do so to this day.
La Familia is challenged by the same factors any health care organization must face: providing both quality care and access. Like all other health care organizations, La Familia monitors health outcomes and can document quality standards that our community can be very proud of. This is one of the reasons so many of our fellow board members continue to receive their own personal health care services at La Familia.
The conflict we are seeing play out here is rooted in a much larger systemic reality facing all health systems. If a community gem like La Familia is worth saving, it is worth rolling up our sleeves and coming to solutions that will result in a financially stable community health center where employees are happy and patients are well cared for with easy, timely access to that care.
Dr. Fred Kullman is a family physician who has practiced in Santa Fe for over 40 years, starting his career at La Famila. Dr. Mario Pacheco is a family physician and the founding director of the Northern New Mexico Family Medicine residency program at La Familia who also started his career at La Familia 34 years ago. Dr. Alfredo Vigil is a family physician and a previous secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health.