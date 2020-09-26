Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Billie Eilish are just some of the young celebrities who have adopted or fostered dogs and cats during the coronavirus pandemic.
To their fans, they are role models, a public relations windfall for animal companionship. In the last few months, news outlets across the country have reported about famous and not-so-famous Americans helping their local animal shelters during this crisis. Many shelters rejoiced that cages were emptied thanks to adopters and new foster homes. Pet transporters set their networks in motion, and cats and dogs were brought from low-demand to high-demand communities for a greater chance at adoption. The subtitle of an April 18 Wired article exclaimed, “A recent pet-adoption boom is the feel-good pandemic story you need right now.”
Compare this to the situation for animal shelter and rescue organizations beyond our borders, especially in low-income countries, especially in Africa. During the pandemic, animal shelters have not emptied. In fact, they filled up during the first month of the crisis as expatriate pet owners in Africa were required to evacuate. With their departure, donations and volunteers dropped precipitously. No celebrities were speaking up for the cats and dogs languishing in shelters while most Africans were required to shelter in place.
In the last 10 years, animal welfare has made huge inroads in Africa; the progress has been similar to what we have witnessed over a 30- to 40-year period in the U.S. The number of local, homegrown animal welfare organizations in Africa has blossomed; almost every country now has several organizations that rescue, shelter, advocate for animals and offer humane education. These organizations are finding their own voices and blazing trails based in African cultures and concepts of pets.
For example, the Uganda Society for the Protection & Care of Animals shelter has seen the percentage of pet adoptions by Ugandans grow from about 20 percent 10 years ago to 75 percent in 2019. Five years ago, 100 percent of the cruelty reports to Ghana Society for the Protection & Care of Animals came from expats. In 2019, 100 percent of the animal cruelty reports were made by Ghanaians. Younger generations of Africans, especially, are discovering the joy of pet ownership and find animal cruelty abhorrent.
This progress is heartening but fragile. In Africa, where safety nets for humans were already frayed, COVID-19 could completely shred them. Due to the precarious economic situation of most Africans, Africa-based animal welfare organizations still rely on donations from individuals outside the continent.
Post-pandemic, America’s animal shelters may experience high relinquishment rates once new owners realize they are unable to care for their pets when they return to work and school. The economic crisis is likely to have a negative effect on donations to U.S.-based animal welfare charities. But even with these caveats, America is a resource-rich country when it comes to animal rescue infrastructure; we’ve shown we’re ready to open our hearts.
Certainly, we can spare some of this compassion, our technical know-how gained from America’s long history of animal sheltering, and our financial and moral support for struggling animal welfare organizations in Africa to make sure they survive the pandemic. Now is the time for Americans, who have so much to give, to think and act globally. Now, when the U.S. is shutting its doors, we can open our hearts to animal welfare organizations beyond our borders. In this new world, kindness to animals has no boundaries.
