Climate change is one of the most pressing problems of our generation. More young people like me are becoming concerned about climate change. The fifth grade classes at Aspen Community School are completing a Climate Advocates Voces Unidos unit. It is all about climate change. To find out more about the issue, I interviewed two climate change experts, Phil Lucero and Jacob Pederson. This is the information I found out.
Climate change is natural and has always been occurring, but humans also are causing it, mostly because we burn coal and oil for fuel. “Most of the time when we talk about climate change, we are talking about anthropogenic climate change, which means caused by humans,” Pederson said. Burning coal produces a gas called carbon dioxide, or CO2, a chemical that builds up in the atmosphere. This causes a carbon layer or a “blanket" around the Earth that doesn't allow heat to escape, increasing the Earth's temperature. CO2 is affecting our atmosphere negatively and causing extreme drought in many places, including New Mexico.
Climate change not only is affecting animals and forests, it is also affecting us, because it is causing extreme weather, which is hurting our food supply. Animals have to change their migration patterns, the oceans are getting more acidic and animals are not able to adapt fast enough, causing extinction. “Animals are under stress because their environments are changing due to climate change. Animals and plants have to migrate to adapt,” Pederson said.
To help slow climate change, here are a few things you can do: Walk or bike places — this reduces your carbon footprint. Eat more local veggies, because when you eat more local veggies, it not only helps farmers, it helps reduce the use of big semi-trucks, which are used to transport food from place to place.
You can also reduce, reuse, repair and recycle to help out. This will save many types of endangered species, such as sea creatures. Plastic can get into the ocean, but if you recycle, our oceans will look and feel much healthier. Using solar panels can also reduce the use of greenhouse gases. Solar panels use energy from the sun to help power our houses. Other things you can do is compost and get water-catchment systems. Composting is recycling and reusing plants and food waste, and catchment systems recycle rainwater from our roofs. This helps grow more eco-friendly food, without the use of pesticides.
These options are a few of many ways to help the planet. “Living in New Mexico, we have to adapt and know that we will have less water in 10 years than we have now due to drought. I need to get my catchment system on my house set up to catch the water from my roof and use that for my gardens,” Lucero said. Growing gardens and planting trees also help because plants use CO2, so they take carbon out of the atmosphere. “Anything living, like trees, plants, flora and fauna sequesters carbon, which means they take carbon out of the air,” Lucero said.
We only have one Earth, so we need to help save it by reducing our carbon footprint. If we keep this up, many species of animals will go extinct due to critical changes in their environment. Most animals need a certain climate to survive. We are experiencing the effects of climate change right now, with the fires burning in New Mexico's forests. These are impacting people as well as wildlife. Let's all pitch in for Earth and help minimize our impact on climate change.
According to Lucero, “It takes each of us to engage with the issues in a way that means something to us personally.”