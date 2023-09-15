Serving in the Air Force and then teaching in Albuquerque’s public schools for 20 years has taught me that most everything is a balancing act between competing interests. As vice chair of the Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee in the state House, I get to see this balancing act every day when it comes to the oil and gas industry.

This industry is a classic three-legged stool: It provides enormous revenue to fund public schools and the workings of state government, it provides thousands of good-paying jobs to New Mexicans — but it also exacts a toll on our health and environment.

A recent report from the Center for Biological Diversity estimated more than 34,000 students in New Mexico’s oil country attend school approximately a mile from an oil extraction site. The air quality within this radius is some of the worst in the country, with air monitor readings that regularly exceed federal health standards. It’s toxic, laced with carcinogenic compounds released during the extraction and refining processes including benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene.

State Rep. Debbie Sariñana is a Democrat who represents District 21 in Bernalillo County.

