Recently, my son started “big school.” The day after, I was informed by email and robocall that Santa Fe Public Schools would be showing a video called Run, Hide, Fight to address school safety in a crisis situation. The following Sunday, I was informed that plans to show the video are on hold (possibly because of parental concerns). After talking it over with my husband, we decided that under no circumstances will our son see this video.
I’ve also been thinking about something a high school history teacher said. The class was discussing guerrilla tactics colonial militia soldiers used during the war for independence. He said, “They are called terrorists, not murderists because they deal in fear, not death.”
We are scared. Parents are scared. Teachers and school staff are scared. Administrators are scared. I am scared. You know who isn’t scared? My 4-year-old son.
I will keep it that way as long as I can. As a child therapist with specialized training in trauma, I cannot help but remember that a scared child cannot learn. We get trained in what to do should a worst possible scenario go down. We do not ask children to be responsible for their own safety.
We need to do something. We need to feel like we are taking steps, like we are in control. So we take off our shoes in the airport, and we train children on what to do in the case of an active shooting. The reality is, when a child or a teacher or a shopper or a dancer or an employee or a moviegoer gets shot, it’s not because they weren’t trained or because they weren’t afraid enough. They got shot because a bad guy had a plan.
If we need training for our children to show that we are thinking about this stuff, let’s do it in a way that does more good than harm. Here are my professional recommendations on an active-shooter training in schools:
• No screens. Make it personal — people talking to people.
• Small groups. No more than a classroom’s worth of kids at a time.
• The topic should be general; for example, “What to do if something bad happens,” not “What to do if something bad happens at school.”
• Present the information in a three-person panel of professionals. A police officer, perhaps in plainclothes but with a badge, a therapist or school counselor, and a teacher or known school staff member.
• Give short, simple things to do in a crisis (think stop, drop and roll); talk about what it feels like to be very scared and how to remain calm; and talk about all the safety measures the school has put in place.
• The presentation should be short — 30 minutes with time after for questions and discussion.
• Follow the presentation with a physical activity — 10 jumping jacks, a lap around the gym, etc.
These are ugly times we are living in and the world can be a brutal place. My son will need to learn how to exist in a society in which there are people who think he should be dead. This is a reality. But at age 4, his job is to learn and play, and develop reasoning skills and make friends. Can we just keep him here a couple years more?
Thank you to everyone in the schools who work so very hard to keep our children safe in addition to your role as educators. I see you swallowing your fear to show these kids hope on your faces.
Naja Druva is a therapist in Santa Fe working with children and families. She is also a mother and proud teacher’s wife.