Cinema is one of the greatest collective campfires we have as humans. A place to gather around and share insights, stories and reflections. A holy place for learning, growing, adapting and transforming. Cinema is directly connected with our capacity for survival and evolution.
When the Center for Contemporary Arts was dissolved, I was tremendously saddened. I am sure I was not alone. I was sad not only because I was the cinema operations manager but because I have been a direct beneficiary of CCA’s existence for many years. There, I have experienced art that has allowed for direct amendments, renewals and reorderings of my living experience. There, I have been granted understandings and perceptions I didn’t have before.
It is tragic the gallery space won’t be used at CCA as it has been intended to after its reopening, and that all the exhibitions that were being carefully and lovingly coagulated will not see the light of day. It is tragic to have lost another space where new and bold artistic expression was encouraged, courageously defended and new grooves being birthed. It is tragic the amazing, now-defunct, all-star CCA team won’t have the chance to do the great things we were planning on achieving. It is tragic Santa Fe reeks of social dissonance.
But it is also tragic to lose a cinema. So I will take what I can get. I will support CCA as I will support any place that takes on the good efforts of defending its movie screens and the light they receive. My wish is that we all support the CCA cinema and, really, all of our cinemas in a more reliable way. Let’s incorporate going to the movies into the routines of our lives. Let’s break open our business as much as we can to make space for the cinematic collective experience of transfiguration of being.
It is true that the momentary closure of CCA has had negative consequences on artists and organizations with which we were partnered. But it is still, regardless of it all, a great gift to have a cinema art house we can go to in our city. It is so special and precious. I will support it because it is sacred grounds.
Thousands of hearts have been alchemized and cracked open there, its benefits to our society are vast and deep. The ripples of its positive oscillations can be easily minimized, underappreciated, and its power can be underestimated. But I know any art cinema is a lighthouse allowing us to imagine a path forward to arrive into a better world, and in this way, they stand as beacons of hope.
My strong wish is that the CCA is successful in its efforts of keeping its doors open, that many important movies arrive at its screens, and that many are the ones who go and make good use of the opportunity to see themselves mirrored there. I sincerely wish the new management and staff find a way to make it work.
My invitation is for us all to care more, to attend more, so that our cinemas can be more stable and sustainable. May we cherish, revere and love them because they are ours and they are good for our hearts.
Arturo Ramón is an artist and cinema devotee native of the Southwest desert.