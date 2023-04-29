Cinema is one of the greatest collective campfires we have as humans. A place to gather around and share insights, stories and reflections. A holy place for learning, growing, adapting and transforming. Cinema is directly connected with our capacity for survival and evolution.

When the Center for Contemporary Arts was dissolved, I was tremendously saddened. I am sure I was not alone. I was sad not only because I was the cinema operations manager but because I have been a direct beneficiary of CCA’s existence for many years. There, I have experienced art that has allowed for direct amendments, renewals and reorderings of my living experience. There, I have been granted understandings and perceptions I didn’t have before.

It is tragic the gallery space won’t be used at CCA as it has been intended to after its reopening, and that all the exhibitions that were being carefully and lovingly coagulated will not see the light of day. It is tragic to have lost another space where new and bold artistic expression was encouraged, courageously defended and new grooves being birthed. It is tragic the amazing, now-defunct, all-star CCA team won’t have the chance to do the great things we were planning on achieving. It is tragic Santa Fe reeks of social dissonance.

Arturo Ramón is an artist and cinema devotee native of the Southwest desert.

Recommended for you