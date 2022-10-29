I would like to share some of my thoughts on the property on South Meadows Road, originally intended to be open space and eventually, perhaps, a park.
The approximately 22 acres still remaining are an oasis for myself and neighbors — Tiempos Lindos homeowners and others in the area. We do not want to see it become a development by Homewise.
We look at this open space from out of our surrounding windows. We look at it driving on our way to and from work. It is a visual pleasure for us. We are a working community of people. We rely on this space when we are grieving life’s losses. Most recently, it made a big difference in the quality of our lives during the pandemic.
I heard a new physician in town and a new nurse in the Santa Fe community say at one of the Planning Commission meetings that they were all for the South Meadows open space being developed into forms of housing. Although I could appreciate their view, I don’t believe they really care one way or the other because they don’t live on this side of town and won’t probably use the open space trail.
They have not relied on the open space for the past 30 years like I have, as have many others in the area. We need this open space to stay. What about us — a retired registered nurse who has served our community as a hospital nurse for 30 years and the other professionals who live here? We have served as teachers, pharmacists, librarians, firefighters, police officers, ambulance attendants, paramedics, etc. and have used the open space throughout the years.
As of Sept. 24, there are locks on the gates to our space. Developer Homewise purchased the land and still wants to build 161 homes, leaving only a 6-acre park.
Really think about what you would be doing to the people here.
Yes, newcomers need housing, but don’t take our open space. New Mexico has a lot of space. We are simply asking the developers to choose a space that is not already a park or open space cherished by the people of this area just the way it is — clean, spacious, low maintenance, no or little cost and most of all, unpretentious.
Would it make sense to take Frenchy’s Field Park for this project or Patrick Smith Park on the east side? Why is it OK to take our open space on the south side?
Commissioners, please continue to weigh the facts with supporting data analysis. I vote to keep the open space as is and zone it as such. I am very much against any housing development in this open space.
Cathleen O’Keefe lives on the south side of Santa Fe.