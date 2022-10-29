I would like to share some of my thoughts on the property on South Meadows Road, originally intended to be open space and eventually, perhaps, a park.

The approximately 22 acres still remaining are an oasis for myself and neighbors — Tiempos Lindos homeowners and others in the area. We do not want to see it become a development by Homewise.

We look at this open space from out of our surrounding windows. We look at it driving on our way to and from work. It is a visual pleasure for us. We are a working community of people. We rely on this space when we are grieving life’s losses. Most recently, it made a big difference in the quality of our lives during the pandemic.

Cathleen O’Keefe lives on the south side of Santa Fe.

Popular in the Community