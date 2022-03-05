Real-world experiences have shown that costs of switching to public power are high and the benefits are specious, highly uncertain, not well-defined and hard to quantify. New Mexico advocates of public power tend to believe the benefits would outweigh the costs.
These advocates include sponsors of Senate Memorial 10 and House Memorial 20 (“Study State-Level Public Utility Model”), petitioners before the Public Regulation Commission for a study on the benefits and costs of public power, New Energy Economy and others. They have failed in their attempts to force taxpayers to pay for a study to examine the feasibility and the benefits of public power in New Mexico, and with good reason.
Contrary to the proponents of public power, evidence doesn’t show that public power is greener than private power. For example, the Tennessee Valley Authority is one of the largest polluters in the U.S. Nebraska, which has only publicly owned electric utilities, relies heavily on cheap coal power.
For the country as a whole, municipal power utilities, on average, have lower rates. But it is not because publicly owned utilities are more efficient; in fact, municipal utilities typically are much smaller than privately owned utilities, meaning they benefit less from scale economies. The lower rates for municipal utilities are largely attributable to their lower taxes, access to low-cost federal power and the ability to issue tax-exempt bonds. For New Mexico, somewhat surprisingly, the average residential rate charged by municipal utilities is almost 3 percent higher than the average rate charged by privately owned utilities (based on 2020 data compiled by the U.S. Energy Information Administration).
One thing certain is that consumers and taxpayers bear the risk of bad management and other decisions by publicly owned utilities. The equity owners of a municipal utility are the customers themselves, so the consequences of a poor decision would almost always fall on them.
The road to a new utility is steep and filled with pitfalls, a long and expensive journey that has stalled many municipalities (prime examples are Boulder, Colo., and Las Cruces) that have embarked upon it in recent decades. The community and the utility must set a fair value price for the electric company’s property, in addition to assuming the outstanding debt of the private utility. In New Mexico, these costs could total billions of dollars. For a market-traded company, the fair market value of equity is pretty settled at the share price. One estimate of Public Service Company of New Mexico’s current debt and fair market equity is around $5.5 billion.
One must not forget the Las Cruces saga. In 1991, the city council there passed an ordinance to create a municipal electric utility. The long, bitter struggle lasted almost 10 years until the council decided to pull the plug. One estimate is that the city spent $40 million in its unsuccessful pursuit after the private utility, El Paso Electricity Co., put up one roadblock after another and market conditions changed to reduce the benefits from a municipal utility (e.g., deregulation of the electric sector). The city decided (wisely) it was better to spend money on basic municipal services rather than continuing to throw money on a hopeless venture.
One must ask: What serious problem exists in New Mexico that would justify switching to public power or even studying it at this time? In fact, public power would likely set back the current efforts to comply with the Energy Transition Act, which established one of the country’s most ambitious clean energy mandates for private utilities.
Based on experiences in other jurisdictions, even studies showing public power in a favorable light and costing hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars will not change things because of the real-world obstacles that will stop public power in its tracks.
In conclusion, switching to public power or even studying it would miserably fail a cost-benefit test by being the wrong solution to an undefined problem.
