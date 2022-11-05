The San Juan Generating Station in northwest New Mexico stopped generating electricity Sept. 29, the final step in a retirement planned by its majority owner and operator, Public Service Company of New Mexico.

An outside company, Enchant Energy, continues to say it wants to buy and reopen the plant, with plans to spend $1.6 billion to eventually install carbon capture equipment at the aging coal-fired power facility. Yet Enchant:

  • Has been unable to secure financing for the project.
  • Has no contracted buyers for the power it would produce.
  • Has no coal contract and would face a costly reopening of the coal mine near the plant.
  • Has no transmission access to sell power from the plant.
  • Has no place to store any captured carbon dioxide.

Dennis Wamsted (dwamsted@ieefa.org) is an IEEFA analyst/editor who focuses on the ongoing transition away from fossil fuels to green generation resources, focusing particularly on the electric power sector.

