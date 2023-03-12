Last year, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle voted to create what is now this nation’s most inclusive tuition-free college program through the Opportunity Scholarship Act, a move that has already brought our state from the bottom of the list to the top for college enrollment and made New Mexico a national exemplar in college access.

As a result of the Opportunity Scholarship, we experienced the second-highest enrollment increase of any state and the first uptick here at home in 13 years. First-time, full-time student enrollment increased by nearly 10%. This past fall, over 36,000 students in all regions of the state benefited, over 4,000 more New Mexicans enrolled in college, and thousands were able to stay in school or transfer to a four-year school to continue their education. Now that the spring semester has begun, I am hearing reports that some of our colleges and universities are experiencing enrollment increases even higher than what we saw last year.

The fact that so many New Mexicans decided to walk through the doors now open to them is a testament to the power of investing in their potential to reach higher, when the means to do so are in reach.

Sen. Leo Jaramillo is a Democrat representing District 5, which covers portions of Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Sandoval and Santa Fe counties.