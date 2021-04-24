As the city of Santa Fe moves toward replacing our aged, inefficient streetlights with modern, energy-efficient LED fixtures, concerns have been raised by knowledgeable citizens about lighting “color” of the new LED lights. This term describes how our eyes see light on a continuum ranging from red to yellow to white to blue/white.
In lighting speak, this spectrum is measured in kelvins. Much of our current, antiquated lighting that contributes very substantially to the candlelight-like feeling that is central to our city’s magical nighttime ambiance measures in around 2,200 kelvins. At the other end of the scale is light at 10,000 kelvins. That is in the range of very blue light, although our eyes see it as brilliant white like a searchlight. The city and its contractor for the job can select LED fixtures at a range of kelvin levels — all fixtures do not have to be the same.
Having monitored the process so far and examined draft contract documents, I fear city staff and their contractor (Dalkia) are likely to recommend lighting in the 3,000-4,500 kelvin range to the mayor and City Council. Based on my research and personal experience, I find there is consensus that lights above 3,000 kelvin will adversely affect the visual character of our city.
Moreover, light in the blue range of the spectrum has been shown to have adverse effects on human health. The American Medical Association has issued reports on these effects that readers can find on the web. The AMA suggests that 3,000 kelvins should be an absolute upper limit and that lower levels consistent with nighttime safety are better. I urge readers with whom this issue resonates to go to the city’s new website for the project, santafe.dalkiasolutions.com, and learn more.
Scrolling down the web page to the section labeled Correlated Color Temperature offers a visual illustration of the light color continuum. At the very bottom of the site is a request for citizen comment. Please do that.
My comment is this: “Mayor and councilors, adopt the lowest kelvin level that will enable nighttime safety while protecting our city’s ambiance and our citizens’ health.”
