The Public Regulation Commission has joined with Public Service Company of New Mexico, which it regulates, and Avangrid, mega out-of-state would-be PNM buyer, to ask the state Supreme Court to dismiss an appeal denying the PNM purchase. Why? So the powers that be (who be they?) can see if they can get a different, preferred decision from the newly appointed three-member PRC.

Really, how unethical, or worse, is that request? Is New Mexico the only place where such a thing could take place? Is this an example of what Lew Wallace was talking about? Pray not.

With new Commissioner (and former PNM employee) Pat O’Connell having recused himself from the merger case, if it is remanded, it will be a two-person vote. Does that coin toss, irrevocable decision sound like it’s in the best interest for PNM energy customers and New Mexico as a whole?

Roger Larsen worked at PNM for 18 years in marketing and communications. He lives in Corrales.

