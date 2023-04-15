The Public Regulation Commission has joined with Public Service Company of New Mexico, which it regulates, and Avangrid, mega out-of-state would-be PNM buyer, to ask the state Supreme Court to dismiss an appeal denying the PNM purchase. Why? So the powers that be (who be they?) can see if they can get a different, preferred decision from the newly appointed three-member PRC.
Really, how unethical, or worse, is that request? Is New Mexico the only place where such a thing could take place? Is this an example of what Lew Wallace was talking about? Pray not.
With new Commissioner (and former PNM employee) Pat O’Connell having recused himself from the merger case, if it is remanded, it will be a two-person vote. Does that coin toss, irrevocable decision sound like it’s in the best interest for PNM energy customers and New Mexico as a whole?
Why does the governor want the sale so much? Who can come forth with that information? Let the purifying light of day reveal all.
Remember, the previous five-member elected PRC voted unanimously to deny the merger. And let’s not forget that hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer also recommended denying the purchase, warning in his decision, “The potential harms of the proposed transaction outweigh the benefits.”
Shame on the dozens of pseudo-intervenors who signed off on the PNM sale after each received their one-time buyout promise. Especially the environmental groups.
The PNM rank-and-file workers I have spoken to are not in favor of the purchase. Maybe it’s because of the many millions of dollars in rewards the executives will receive after the purchase for selling out New Mexico. Maybe it’s because local management control will be gone (don’t believe what you’ve read about local management being in control), or that customer services and community services will diminish, or that energy rates will surely rise, or that the highest-paying jobs will be moved out of New Mexico, or that New Mexico will lose its only New York Stock Exchange-traded company. Keep it local!
Connecticut-based Avangrid and/or its parent company (Spain-based conglomerate Iberdola) have been sued by a cybersecurity company for alleged racketeering in New York, also sued for alleged fraud in Maine (the case was dismissed), and other problems in Mexico, Spain and who knows where else. Why bring such business practices to New Mexico?
Fewer and fewer megacompanies control American critical infrastructure, and energy is no different. It goes against the desire of the American people. Such consolidation silences the local customer voice. That means you. The critical component of electricity infrastructure can be one important way New Mexico can maintain a real independence from international corporate monopolies.
PNM does not need Avangrid’s “financial muscle” to meet its needs, just as it has not needed a corporate takeover to meet technical and regulatory requirements of the past. PNM borrows money to meet needs, and customers pay it back. It can continue to work the way it always has. If necessary technical knowledge is not available within PNM, bosses will hire contractors, as they always have.
If the PNM purchase is approved, local control will be gone, and electricity rates will rise, a victim to multinational conglomerate control. Who will care about low-income New Mexicans then?
Say what you will about PNM, but a PNM that’s headquartered in New Mexico is infinitely better than a PNM outpost of an out-of-touch multinational behemoth.
Keep your fingers crossed that the Supremes will sing true for New Mexico with your interest at heart.
Roger Larsen worked at PNM for 18 years in marketing and communications. He lives in Corrales.