The New Mexico Supreme Court will convene April 3 in Española as part of a civics education program allowing students to learn about and witness the role of the judicial system in our democracy.

This is the third year for the Rule of Law Program, which allows students to attend an oral argument in person or watch it virtually. The Supreme Court Law Library has prepared a lesson plan and case summary materials for participating schools. At the oral argument, attorneys will explain their positions on the legal issues in a criminal case appeal, and the justices can ask questions to clarify matters. While the court deliberates in private after the hearing, attorneys for the parties will remain to answer questions from students.

Watching a court proceeding helps students understand the role of the judiciary and the “rule of law” — the principle that all people and institutions answer to the same laws and are treated equally and fairly under those laws. The judiciary upholds the “rule of law” by providing a forum to bring forth grievances, injuries and alleged violations of the law for resolution.

Justice David K. Thomson, who was born and raised in Santa Fe, has served on the New Mexico Supreme Court since 2019.