It’s not every year the state has enough money for legislative budget drafters to move past “must have” into “nice to have,” but this is one of those years.
The state is flush with money, making it possible to address spending needs that, while necessary, don’t always fit into the primary state budget bill, the General Appropriation Act (House Bill 2).
New Mexico has high poverty rates, low rates of educational attainment, high rates of child maltreatment and a host of other social issues, so all investments in our people and our communities are needed. But the money doesn’t always stretch as far as we’d like. When we have extra money, quite often its appropriation is handled in a supplemental spending bill called “House Bill 2 junior,” or just junior.
While the General Appropriation Act reflects a year of work, countless hours of hearings and discussion, assessment of the program performance, consideration of how to balance the needs of all the programs provided by state government, and a hard-fought consensus, junior reflects areas of need identified by individual legislators, possibly a state service that needs a boost or an unfunded community need. These are projects and services often as important as those in the big budget bill but which don’t always rise to the top when the whole of state government is being considered. In many cases, the only way a small community can be heard is through their own legislators. In many cases, the only way these important approaches can be funded is through junior.
Junior — officially Senate Bill 48 this year — went to the governor with unanimous support from both the House and Senate. The final version includes about $50.4 million for everything from meals for senior citizens at the Joy Senior Centers in Chaves County to statewide protections from exposure to long-lasting harmful PFAS, per- and polyfluorinated substances. Civil legal services for the poor would get a boost, along with grants to victims of crime. Adult literacy, extracurricular programs for poor students and uranium mine cleanup would all get attention through appropriations in the bill.
Junior serves a secondary purpose, as well. Should the state’s economy take an unexpected hit and revenues decline, budget drafters know they can cut back programs and services funded through junior without hurting the core of state government covered in the General Appropriation Act.
Junior is an important part of a spending plan that includes the “feed bill” that pays for legislative expenses and is heavily anchored by the General Appropriation Act. Together they represent a solid spending approach focused on the future well-being of the state that, this year, goes beyond just keeping the doors of state government open.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.